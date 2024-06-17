Genoveva Umeh, Demi Banwo and Seun Ajayi Star in Pastor Sola Fola-Alade’s Debut Film ‘Stolen’

'Stolen' debut film by Pastor Sola Fola-Alade

Sola Fola-Alade, a pastor of The Liberty Church London, has released the first trailer of his debut film titled ‘Stolen.’

‘Stolen’ tells the story of four Africans who migrate to the West to seek greener pastures for themselves and their families.

Inspired by actual life events, the film encourages courage and determination in facing adversaries. It focuses heavily on spirituality and maintaining the streak during and after migration.

‘Stolen’ stars Nollywood’s favourite Genoveva Umeh, Demi Banwo, Seun Ajayi and Sola Fola-Alade himself.

You can watch the trailer here.

