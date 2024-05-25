Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister of Women Affairs Supports Niger Mass Wedding

Minister of Women Affairs supports Niger Mass Wedding

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Minister of Women Affairs supports Niger Mass Wedding

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has made a surprising turn-around as she changed her mind from going against the marriage of the 100 orphaned girls to supporting their marriage.

The minister’s aide, Adaji Usman, revealed on May 23 that she would be giving out scholarships and multiple gifts to the 100 brides whose weddings were on May 24.

The minister stated that she was never in the business of stopping the marriages, but she was more concerned with knowing if the girls were of marriageable age and if it was what they wanted.

Central Bank of Nigeria lays off 200 staff members

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sacked 200 staff members on May 24, adding them to the long list of staff relieved of their jobs this year in the apex bank.

117 staff members were sacked between March and April 2024, and this termination of appointments affected nearly everyone at the CBN, including directors, deputy directors, principal managers and many more.

According to reports, the sack letter states that the reason for the sacking is due to the reorganisation of the bank’s policies, “the new strategic direction of the bank has been widely publicised. In line with our new mission and vision, the bank is currently undergoing a significant organisational and human capital restructuring process,”

King Charles appoints DJ Cuppy as ambassador

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, met with the British monarch leader, King Charles III, upon invitation at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate The King’s Trust Awards 2024.

The ceremony is held annually to acknowledge and celebrate young individuals who have overcome several challenges and continually positively impacted their communities.

DJ Cuppy took to Instagram to announce that she met the King and was appointed the King’s Trust International Ambassador, earning her a space among the Global Award winners.

Seven Nigerian staff of Turkish Airlines involved in alleged $600,000 ticket racketeering

Seven Nigerian staff of Turkish Airlines have allegedly been accused of ticket racketeering, causing their company to lose about $600,000.

Due to the ticket reservation violations and what it cost the airline, Turkish Airlines dismissed the seven staff members. Still, they were queried by the Nigerian Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) for its actions, hence its revelation.

The airline stated that after discovering the gross misconduct crimes committed by the staff, three of them resigned voluntarily, while the other four refused.

Tinubu claims Nigeria no longer bleeds and will now become prosperous

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced that the past year has been nothing short of fulfilling for his administration despite the existence of some obstacles that he is facing head-on.

The President believes that he has been able to stop the country as he has saved it from the brink of death; therefore, Nigeria is now ready to enjoy three years of prosperity under his rule.

“It has been challenging. It has been fulfilling as well. We took over, and we stopped the bleeding. I can say categorically now that Nigeria is no longer bleeding. And it will not bleed to death but will now move to prosperity. That is the promise I made to you all, and it is also the charge you gave me,” he said.