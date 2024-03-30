Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

I Said What I Said

On this episode, FK and Jollz invited Kunbi Odubogun, an entrepreneur who shares an insight about her life with her two children born through IVF. They also bring a matter up for discussion regarding a woman who is conflicted about her relationship with her fiance, who is suffering from loss and does not want a ‘big’ wedding due to his pain.

BTS Podcast

This latest episode of BTS Podcast features another popular podcast show titled ‘90s Baby Show’. The chaotic episode delves into different topics involving relationships, wedding pet peeves, and infertility.

Menisms

The men call upon one of the famous names in the entertainment industry, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the renowned show Big Brother Naija. The actor, host and fashion enthusiast opened up about his growth in the industry, leaving his career as a lawyer after spanning two decades in the entertainment.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts, Nedu, Husband Material, Ezinne, and Deity Cole, resume this week’s episode with their guest host, Adeola Kingsley-James. Together, they each share their knowledge on trauma, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and how to deal with it, especially in a world where nearly everything is built to tear you down.

#WithChude

Chude sits down with reality TV star Dr Rommel, discussing Rommel’s time on the popular show ‘Real Housewives Of Lagos’. The TV star bares his heart out as he addresses specific issues like his fight with Toyin Lawani and Laura Ikeji, Faith Morey’s betrayal, and the circling conversation regarding his sexuality.