Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch Star in New Film “Higher Crime”, Out June 14

Higher Crime

Nollywood veteran actors Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch and Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang all star in “Higher Crime”, which will be released on June 14, 2024.

“Higher Crime” is produced by Aniebiet Francis and directed by Uduak Patrick; the film tells the story of a famous blogger who exposes the truth behind a young girl’s rape and accusing out a well-known philanthropist as the culprit. A legal battle ensues between the accuser, the victim and the culprit.

The Nollywood film stars Femi Branch, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Enwongoabasi Ibom and Folasade Oni, Bimbo Akintola, and Anita Oritsegbubemi Edwards.

You can watch the trailer here.

