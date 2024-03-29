The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The saying ‘The Enemy of my enemy is my friend’ comes into play in this action sci-fi as two powerful creatures, Godzilla and Kong, join hands to fight a common enemy that’s disturbing the peace and the existence of humans.

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)

Nollywood actors come together to make this movie a blockbuster as Beast of Two Worlds tells of a desperate monarch exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir for the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

One of the iconic paranormal comedy films in the movie industry returns to the cinema with a new instalment. The Spengler family discovers an ancient artefact, which releases an evil spirit into the world.

Heart of the Hunter

Heart of the Hunter focuses on the life of a retired assassin who tries to uncover a conspiracy involving political leaders while protecting his family.

Mindcage

Two detectives seek out help from a jailed serial killer whose unconventional mindset proves to be the key to solving a case involving copycat criminals.

Shirley

A schoolteacher in Brooklyn becomes the first Black woman to be elected to Congress. She strives to improve and uphold the black community as he runs head-on against her opponent for the US presidency in 1972.

Testament of Moses

Netflix shines a light on the tale of Moses, the prophet of God, in this docudrama series. The ‘Testament of Moses’ tells of the prince who became a prophet and led the Israelites across the Red Sea.

Ordinary Angels

Based on a true story, Ordinary Angels focuses on Sharon Steves, a hairdresser who discovers life anew for herself and is set on finding her purpose in life.

Mambar Pierrette

The city of Douala is anxious about the incoming start of a new school year, bringing the whole neighbourhood to her doors as she makes clothes for her customers.

Harlem Grace

Also based on an actual event, Harlem Grace dives into the life of Joe Holland, a Harvard Law School graduate who struggles with maintaining a positive outcome for his community.