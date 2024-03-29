The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
The saying ‘The Enemy of my enemy is my friend’ comes into play in this action sci-fi as two powerful creatures, Godzilla and Kong, join hands to fight a common enemy that’s disturbing the peace and the existence of humans.
- Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)
Nollywood actors come together to make this movie a blockbuster as Beast of Two Worlds tells of a desperate monarch exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir for the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
One of the iconic paranormal comedy films in the movie industry returns to the cinema with a new instalment. The Spengler family discovers an ancient artefact, which releases an evil spirit into the world.
- Heart of the Hunter
Heart of the Hunter focuses on the life of a retired assassin who tries to uncover a conspiracy involving political leaders while protecting his family.
- Mindcage
Two detectives seek out help from a jailed serial killer whose unconventional mindset proves to be the key to solving a case involving copycat criminals.
- Shirley
A schoolteacher in Brooklyn becomes the first Black woman to be elected to Congress. She strives to improve and uphold the black community as he runs head-on against her opponent for the US presidency in 1972.
- Testament of Moses
Netflix shines a light on the tale of Moses, the prophet of God, in this docudrama series. The ‘Testament of Moses’ tells of the prince who became a prophet and led the Israelites across the Red Sea.
- Ordinary Angels
Based on a true story, Ordinary Angels focuses on Sharon Steves, a hairdresser who discovers life anew for herself and is set on finding her purpose in life.
- Mambar Pierrette
The city of Douala is anxious about the incoming start of a new school year, bringing the whole neighbourhood to her doors as she makes clothes for her customers.
- Harlem Grace
Also based on an actual event, Harlem Grace dives into the life of Joe Holland, a Harvard Law School graduate who struggles with maintaining a positive outcome for his community.
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.