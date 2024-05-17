Places To Be This weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

Motion Party

The Rexona Motion Party is the inaugural party by the Rexona brand, which will launch this Friday, May 17. The event is a fitness-themed party that will have your blood pumping as you train alongside famous fitness enthusiasts. There will be games and prizes to be won. The event will be held at Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Vegas Swim Club

Practise your form and swimming skills as you have been invited to the Vegas Swim Club. The Vegas Swim Club promises a wonderful time with wine, pool games, cocktails, and many more. Vegas Swim Club is happening on May 18 at Euphoria by House 9, Stella Ogunleye, Lekki.

Balloons & Cups

Balloons and Cups is another pool party to attend this weekend in Lagos. The Flying Fish is one of the sponsors, and the event is on May 18 at Mera Mera Beach House, Victoria Island. The party begins at 3 pm and ends at 8 pm, so bring your friends and spend the day connecting with new people at one of the best pool parties in Lagos.

Art Therapy

With just ₦20k, you and your friends can experience a fantastic time at Art Therapy. Destress as you sit in a calm environment and paint your feelings onto a canvas with relaxing music and wine. The event will be held at The Vault social house, Oke Awo, Victoria Island, on May 18.

The Last Day at MeraMera

If you are not comfortable with the process of alcohol and drinks at events and parties, this is a Bring Your Bottle (BYOB) party, where you’re expected to buy whatever you will drink at the event. Join like-minded individuals as you all party at Mera Mera on Sunday, May 19.