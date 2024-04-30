Nkem Owoh Stars in Eastern-centric film “UNO: The F in Family”, Set For Release On May 17

UNO: The F in Family

Nollywood legend and classical actor Nkem Owoh stars in this Eastern-focused family drama film “UNO: The F in Family,” set for release in cinemas nationwide on May 17.

Directed by Ebuka Njoku, the director of Yahoo+, “UNO: The F in Family” is set in the Eastern part of Nigeria, Enugu State and is aimed at promoting the eastern culture as the casts in the film dialogue in English, pidgin English and Igbo languages.

“UNO: The F in Family” depicts a family whose lives are thrown into chaos as the prodigal son returns to his home after a decade to introduce his fiancée.

Written and directed by Ebuka Njoku, the cast includes Nkem Owoh, DJ Capello, Sophia Chisom, Chimamanda Ukwueze, Keezyto, Abayomi Alvin, Jennifer Eliogu, and Tomi Ojo.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 29, 2024

Take A Look At Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film, “A Ghetto Love Story”

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as ‘Basketmouth’, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his new and upcoming feature ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 27, 2024

‘Beyond The Veil’ Returns For Season 2 on June 7 on Prime Video

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 26, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 25, 2024

Yvonne Orji Developing Yaa Gyasi’s Novel ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ For Sony Pictures

Nigerian-American Emmy nominated comedy-actress has been chosen to develop ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ novel written by Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi for Sony ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 25, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Becomes Highest Grossing Nollywood Film In 2024 With ₦227 Million

In an applaudable feat, the Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) has become the highest-grossing Nollywood film to come out in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 24, 2024

Nollywood Movies Coming Out In 2024 So Far

Many will admit that Nollywood is the gift that keeps giving with the evidence we have all seen and experienced ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail