Nkem Owoh Stars in Eastern-centric film “UNO: The F in Family”, Set For Release On May 17

Nollywood legend and classical actor Nkem Owoh stars in this Eastern-focused family drama film “UNO: The F in Family,” set for release in cinemas nationwide on May 17.

Directed by Ebuka Njoku, the director of Yahoo+, “UNO: The F in Family” is set in the Eastern part of Nigeria, Enugu State and is aimed at promoting the eastern culture as the casts in the film dialogue in English, pidgin English and Igbo languages.

“UNO: The F in Family” depicts a family whose lives are thrown into chaos as the prodigal son returns to his home after a decade to introduce his fiancée.

Written and directed by Ebuka Njoku, the cast includes Nkem Owoh, DJ Capello, Sophia Chisom, Chimamanda Ukwueze, Keezyto, Abayomi Alvin, Jennifer Eliogu, and Tomi Ojo.