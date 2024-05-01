Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Announces Wednesday as Public Holiday for Workers’ Day

FG announces Wednesday as public holiday for Workers’ Day

Naira appreciates at official market, declines at black market

Nigerian passport ranked among the worst worldwide

NLC, others complain about fuel scarcity, hiked food inflation and more

Oil marketers threaten to shut down due to â‚¦200 billion debt, blame NNPCL for fuel scarcity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG announces Wednesday as public holiday for Workers’ Day

The federal government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that Wednesday, May 1, be celebrated as a public holiday for Workers’ Day.

“In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.”

Naira appreciates at official market, declines at black market

The Nigerian naira has picked up the pace of its value against the US dollar in the official market for the first time in a week while it faces a downturn in the parallel market.

According to data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira rose to ₦1,390/$ from its previous ₦1,419/$ previously recorded.

Reports from the black market reveal that the naira is depreciating against the US dollar as it traded for ₦1,360/$ from its previously recorded rate of ₦1,350/$.

Nigerian passport ranked among the worst worldwide

The Nigerian passport loses credibility and significance in the international community as it is ranked among the worst passports in the world.

According to VisaGuide’s World Passport Index, the Nigerian passport is ranked 191 out of the 199 countries. The Nigerian passport stands above eight other countries, namely North Korea, Libya, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Compared to the Nigerian passport rank, Singapore is ranked first as the strongest passport in the world, followed by Italy, Spain, France, and Germany’s passports.

NLC, others complain about fuel scarcity, hiked food inflation and more

The Organised Labour has voiced out its frustrations regarding the country’s economic state and how it is negatively affecting every worker in the country.

Lately, Nigerians have faced inflation in food prices and fuel scarcity, which has led everyone in need of petrol to stand in queues for hours to buy fuel at an expensive rate per litre.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) individually lamented the current state of affairs in the country and how it was no longer far from experiencing anarchy as the people could only take so much suffering before they revolted.

Oil marketers threaten to shut down due to ₦200 billion debt, blame NNPCL for fuel scarcity

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have threatened to shut down all marketing outlets, plunging the nation into chaos due to the ₦200 billion owed by the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

According to reports, the IPMAN blamed the NMDPRA for disobeying orders on February 20, given to them by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, to clear the debt they owe within 40 days.

The IPMAN also held the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) responsible for the fuel scarcity rather than rumours of oil marketers hoarding the fuel.