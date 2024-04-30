Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Governor of Edo State Announces ₦70,000 Minimum Wage for Workers

Governor of Edo State announces ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Governor of Edo State announces ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has approved an increased minimum wage for workers in the state, authorising that they be paid ₦70,000 from their previous minimum wage of ₦40,000.

The governor announced this at the launch of the newly constructed Labour House complex in Benin City.

Although the federal government is yet to reveal the new constitutionally-backed minimum wage for Nigerians, there are speculations that the amount could be ₦150,000.

Oil marketers fix petrol prices as retail prices are now ₦750 and ₦800/litre

Oil marketers have adjusted their pump prices, which is set to have a significant impact on the people in the coming weeks as the prices of fuel now come down to ₦750 and ₦800 per litre across most states in Nigeria.

Fuel stations in most states had no choice but to raise the prices of their fuel high as the fuel scarcity bit harder across the nation.

However, according to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the fuel scarcity is predicted to last only two weeks before the prices are regulated, as the NNPCL has claimed to have enough crude oil to end the shortages.

Minister of Power warns Nigerians to accept the tariff increment of suffer blackout

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has warned Nigerians to hurriedly accept the increase in electricity tariff or face the blackout which would affect the nation for the next three months.

He revealed this at the Senate Committee on Power at a hearing over the recent hike in electricity tariff by the NERC.

“The entire sector will be grounded if we don’t increase the tariff. With what we have now, in the next three months, the entire country will be in darkness if we don’t increase tariffs,” he said.

FG stops MultiChoice from increasing price of DSTV and GOTV, orders retainment of old price

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal has restrained MultiChoice from changing the prices of its packages on DSTV and GOTV to the new and exorbitant prices starting May 1.

The Tribunal, held by three members and presided over by Saratu Shafii, has ruled that MultiChoice is not to make any move that may negatively impact the users’ rights pending the suit driven by Ejiro Awaritoma.

“The 1st defendant is at this moment restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Yahaya Bello’s supporters protest against EFCC operatives leads to alleged shootings

Supporters of accused money laundering politician Yahaya Bello have been reportedly dispersed with the shooting of live bullets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives.

According to reports, this incident occurred during the protest of the pro-Yahaya Bello supporters, which surprisingly took a violent turn.

The protest was said to have been spontaneous as the protesters made no earlier mention of it to security personnel before heading to the EFCC office headquarters.