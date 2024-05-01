Toyin Abraham Announces The Sequel of ‘Alakada’ With “Alakada! Bad and Boujee”, Set For Release In December 2024

Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham has shocked her fans with an unexpected announcement. The actress took to Instagram to notify Nigerians that the sequel to her blockbuster smashing film ‘Alakada’ is under production and will be released in December 2024.

“Alakada! Bad and Boujee” will be the fifth sequel in the ‘Alakada’ franchise produced and directed by Toyin Abraham. The actress has imprinted her name as one of the Queens in blockbuster movies, especially as she excels in delivering humorous films like the ‘Alakada’ franchise, making her audience forget about everything else but the scenes playing on the silver screen.

The Alakada franchise follows the story of a young girl from a poor household named “Yetunde”. Dealing with a wild case of inferiority complex, Yetunde pretends to be someone that she’s not, fabricating lies and scenarios that best suit her image in the eyes of her friends and admirers.

The first film in the Alakada franchise was released in 2009, followed by ‘Alakada 2’ in 2013; the third sequel was ‘Alakada Reloaded’ released in 2017, and the fourth, ‘Alakada: The Party Planner’ was released in 2020.