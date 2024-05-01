Toyin Abraham Announces The Sequel of ‘Alakada’ With “Alakada! Bad and Boujee”, Set For Release In December 2024

Alakada: Bad and Boujee

Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham has shocked her fans with an unexpected announcement. The actress took to Instagram to notify Nigerians that the sequel to her blockbuster smashing film ‘Alakada’ is under production and will be released in December 2024.

“Alakada! Bad and Boujee” will be the fifth sequel in the ‘Alakada’ franchise produced and directed by Toyin Abraham. The actress has imprinted her name as one of the Queens in blockbuster movies, especially as she excels in delivering humorous films like the ‘Alakada’ franchise, making her audience forget about everything else but the scenes playing on the silver screen.

The Alakada franchise follows the story of a young girl from a poor household named “Yetunde”. Dealing with a wild case of inferiority complex, Yetunde pretends to be someone that she’s not, fabricating lies and scenarios that best suit her image in the eyes of her friends and admirers.

The first film in the Alakada franchise was released in 2009, followed by ‘Alakada 2’ in 2013; the third sequel was ‘Alakada Reloaded’ released in 2017, and the fourth, ‘Alakada: The Party Planner’ was released in 2020.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 30, 2024

Nkem Owoh Stars in Eastern-centric film “UNO: The F in Family”, Set For Release On May 17

Nollywood legend and classical actor Nkem Owoh stars in this Eastern-focused family drama film “UNO: The F in Family,” set ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 29, 2024

Take A Look At Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film, “A Ghetto Love Story”

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as ‘Basketmouth’, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his new and upcoming feature ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 27, 2024

‘Beyond The Veil’ Returns For Season 2 on June 7 on Prime Video

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 26, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 25, 2024

Yvonne Orji Developing Yaa Gyasi’s Novel ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ For Sony Pictures

Nigerian-American Emmy nominated comedy-actress has been chosen to develop ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ novel written by Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi for Sony ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 25, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Becomes Highest Grossing Nollywood Film In 2024 With ₦227 Million

In an applaudable feat, the Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) has become the highest-grossing Nollywood film to come out in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail