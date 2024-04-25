Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UK Announces Tuition-paid Scholarship for Nigerians and Others

UK announces tuition-paid scholarship for Nigerians and others

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK announces tuition-paid scholarship for Nigerians and others

The United Kingdom has opened its borders to welcome prospective students from Nigeria and other countries as it offers a tuition-paid scholarship.

The scholarship is available for all those interested in earning a master’s degree in Plant Health studies at the University of East Anglia, UK.

According to the information regarding the scholarship, applicants would be eligible for ₦5.1 million transport expenses.

Sanwo-Olu boasts of feeding 500,000 Lagos Households under Eko Cares

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that his government has fed half a million households, as was his promise to Lagosians through Eko Cares, the designated body for all social interventions.

The Governor reinstated his decision to stand by the vulnerable during the harsh times in Nigeria and its economy. He stated that it was his dream to ensure that starvation was not an issue for residents of Lagos State.

“We created 59 markets and turned them into Sunday markets. We promised to sell food at a 25% discount.”

FG suspends Dana Air shortly after plane skids off runway

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Dana Air from operating due to the result received from its safety and financial health audit conducted.

The NCAA announced its suspension of the domestic airline just barely 24 hours after it witnessed a minor runway accident.

EFCC withdraws case against Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn its appealed case against the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Despite the chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, placing his job on the line as he promised to bring Yahaya Bello to justice, the anti-graft agency has withdrawn the appeal.

According to reports, EFCC withdrew its appeal due to the order by the Kogi State High Court made in the favour of Yahaya Bello, and the EFCC claimed the appeals it filed against Yahaya were beyond the time permitted by the law.

Tinubu signs Consumer Credit Scheme into motion

President Bola Tinubu has approved the first phase of the Consumer Credit Scheme, which focuses on empowering Nigerians to boost their quality of life via accessibility to goods and services.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s special adviser on media and publicity, announced the president’s approval, stating, “This scheme will facilitate crucial purchases, such as homes, vehicles, education, and healthcare, essential for ongoing stability to pursue their aspirations.”

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) is created to assist any economically active Nigerian in building up their credit score to purchase and gain access to goods and services in the country.