Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NMDPRA Halts New Petrol Imports as Dangote Refinery Gains Ground

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NMDPRA halts new petrol imports as Dangote Refinery gains ground

Nigeria’s fuel regulator has stopped issuing new petrol import licences, saying local refining capacity is now meeting most domestic demand.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed in its February 2026 fact sheet that no fresh permits were granted during the month. Data showed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery supplied about 36.5 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit daily to the local market.

Imports averaged around three million litres per day, the lowest level in a year. Total supply stood at 39.6 million litres per day in February, a drop from January levels due mainly to reduced fuel imports, according to the regulator.

Wike promises the opening of Abaji Science and Technology University

Nyesom Wike has assured residents that the long-delayed FCT University of Science and Technology will finally begin operations during the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a visit to the Abaji Area Council, Wike said the project would no longer remain an unfulfilled promise. He explained that launching the institution forms part of the government’s plan to expand economic opportunities in satellite communities.

Council chairman Abubakar Umar Abdullahi said residents strongly backed the ruling party in the last election, hoping stalled projects, especially the university, would finally be completed.

ADC asks the government to cap petrol prices amid rising costs

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the federal government to impose a temporary cap on petrol prices to protect Nigerians from further increases in living costs.

In a statement, the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said recent fuel price hikes are linked to instability in global oil markets, partly driven by tensions in the Middle East. He warned that constant price increases could worsen economic pressure on citizens.

The party argued that external shocks should not justify unchecked fuel prices in a fragile economy. It also criticised the policy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the government removed petrol subsidy and later fully deregulated the downstream sector.

Celebrities show up as Femi Dapson and Simi Sanya tie the knot in a traditional wedding

Music video producer Femi Dapson and his partner Simi Sanya celebrated their traditional wedding in a colourful ceremony in Lagos.

The event, tagged #MeetTheDapsons26, took place at Monarch Event Centre. The couple chose a vibrant pink-and-green theme, with the bride wearing a striking bridal outfit while the groom wore a matching agbada, carrying a staff engraved with their initials.

Several celebrities attended the celebration, including Hilda Baci, Beauty Tukura, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa. Guests also enjoyed a live performance from Segun Johnson.

Omah Lay causes a stir online after saying afrobeats is ‘mainly Lagos and Yoruba’

Singer Omah Lay stirred conversation at a listening party in London to preview his upcoming album, Clarity of Mind. The usually reserved artist also revealed that his recent Grammy nomination came during a difficult period after the end of a short relationship.

However, the biggest reaction came from his comments about the roots of Afrobeats. He argued that the genre is largely centred in Lagos and strongly tied to Yoruba culture, citing Fela Kuti as its founding figure. He also stated that a few artists from Port Harcourt have broken into the Lagos-dominated industry, including himself and Burna Boy.

His remarks quickly divided opinions online. While some agreed that Lagos plays a major role in shaping Afrobeats, others argued that the genre has wider influences, drawing from styles such as hip hop, highlife, juju, reggae, and dancehall.