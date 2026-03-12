Best 10 Ways To Enjoy Lagos As An Introvert

While Lagos is typically known as the extrovert paradise, there are still activities in the city that are perfect for introverted individuals who want to enjoy their time in Lagos without the heavy pressure of socializing or an intense social environment. In this article, we list ten things introverts can do to enjoy Lagos.

Join A Bookclub

If you are an introvert who loves to read, then joining a book club would be one of your best bets in enjoying your time in Lagos. Not only do you get to hang out with like-minded individuals who enjoyed the book you did, but it is also a low-effort activity that does not require you to actively converse if you are not comfortable doing so.

The Happy Noise Maker is a book club you can join, and being part of it does not require physical participation, which makes it the perfect way to enjoy Lagos as an introvert.

Visit An Arts & Crafts Space

One of the most fulfilling and exciting activities for an introvert is picking up a new hobby that properly stimulates your brain without having to interact with anyone. An arts and crafts activity day would provide the right balance of stimulation, solitude, and creativity. These activities could range from painting tote bags, learning how to draw, or making clay pottery.

Clay Therapy.Ng offers you options, including painting, candle making, string art, tie-dye, and pottery.

Join A Movie Club

If you are a film lover or an introvert with a career in movies, then a film or movie club is the perfect addition to your Lagos itinerary and a perfect way to enjoy your time as an introvert. It can be a low-effort activity that most often only requires you to show up and enjoy the movie pick of the month without any pressure to hold an active conversation.

The Candid Movie Club is a perfect movie club to be a part of if you are a film enthusiast and an introvert.

Attend Silent Discos

If you are introverted and find races or club events too challenging to navigate, yet still want to experience the fun of being in that space, a silent disco is the perfect activity for you. A silent disco offers you the opportunity to listen to good music and move your body around, all at a pace controlled by you.

Silent Disco NG makes it easy for you to enjoy a silent disco event.

Visit Art Galleries

Art Galleries are often safe spaces for introverts because the general ambience at an art gallery is a noise-controlled space where you can enjoy immersing yourself in the art without necessarily feeling pressured to converse, and yet still enjoy your time there. If you have not been there yet, the Nike Art Gallery would be a perfect place to visit to enjoy your day and one of the best ways to enjoy Lagos as an introvert.

Host A House Party

Another way for an introvert to enjoy Lagos is to create a controlled space, and one way to do that is to host a house party. This allows you to focus on interacting with and spending time with a group of people you feel relaxed around and comfortable enough with to not feel the need to do too much outside your comfort zone.

A house party also affords you the chance to play group-centered games like charades, where you are not the centre of focus, but you are also able to have fun.

Take A Trip To A Beach Resort

A one or two-day trip to a resort would not only be relaxing but also a fun way to get away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos, while also affording you the chance to sit and listen to your favorite songs by the beachside. You can also pick up on learning how to swim or ride a horse while at a resort, which gives you the chance to pick up a new skill without too much pressure on socializing.

Jara Beach resort is a perfect example of a resort you can check out to get away for a few days, and a perfect way to enjoy Lagos as an introvert.

Visit Tourist Attractions Spots

Treating yourself like a tourist in Lagos is a great way to have fun and maximize your time there. A trip to the new Illusion zone in Lagos affords you the chance to explore a new location, experience a new activity, and also learn new things, without the pressure of socializing. This activity also affords you a chance to make it a trip with your friends you are familiar with.

Attend Musicals And Stage Plays

Musicals and stage plays make for a good experience for introverts as you are relegated strictly to the duty of an audience, watching, listening, and enjoying the creative performance without a need to converse beyond absolutely necessary. It is also the perfect low-effort space to socialize without having to do much work to hold a full conversation.

The Muson Centre in Lagos is the perfect place to check out for musicals and stage plays and a great space to be when you need a way to enjoy your time in Lagos as an introvert.

Visit A Quiet Cafe

One thing Lagos is blessed with is a scattering of quiet cafes where you can enjoy good food, good drinks, and a comfortable atmosphere. Cafes with a great ambience are a perfect alternative to restaurants, which can often be overwhelming for introverted individuals.

A cafe like Dulce Cafe provides you with an extensive menu of pastries, brunch options, and great dessert options, alongside a perfect, serene location that’ll help you enjoy your day without you having to do anything fancy.