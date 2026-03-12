Role Models: Nigerian Women Leading Change Across Industries

Nigerian women are rewriting the world narrative by stepping into pioneering leadership roles that were previously closed to them and becoming role models for the future generation of women. As the first to occupy these high-level positions, they are breaking old barriers and proving their excellence in every sector.

These historic achievements go beyond individual success; they are building a new standard for inclusive leadership across the country and standing tall as role models.

Mfon Ekpo

Mfon Ekpo is a Nigerian leadership strategist, maritime lawyer, author, and international speaker. She is the founder and CEO of The Discovery Centre, a training and development organization focused on leadership, human behavior, and personal transformation. Ekpo is a member of the inaugural cohort of the Mandela Washington Fellowship under the Young African Leaders Initiative and has advised leaders and institutions across Africa, Europe, and the United States. She is widely recognized for her work mentoring entrepreneurs and emerging leaders. She recently spoke twice as a keynote speaker at an International Women’s Day conference, which had the First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu. ￼

Jennifer Mairo

Jennifer Mairo is a Nigerian media executive, producer, and storyteller. She serves as the CEO of Joy, Inc., a media and impact organization dedicated to supporting African storytellers and the creator economy through training, production, and incubation programs. Mairo has worked across film, television, and digital storytelling, contributing to projects such as Kanaani and Yankee Hustle, and advocates for gender-equitable narratives in media and leadership. She also manages the Fourth Mainland Creator Fund (4ML). ￼

Kanyinsola Olukoya

Kanyinsola Olukoya is a Nigerian media presenter and producer known for her work in digital and broadcast media. She has worked with organizations such as EbonyLife Media and Kraks Media, producing and hosting youth-focused and lifestyle content. Olukoya is also a podcaster and media personality, specializing in storytelling, interviews, and entertainment programming for younger audiences. She recently launched a podcast called “Spills and Thrills. ￼

Chelsea Jegede

Chelsea Jegede is a Nigerian social-impact advocate and the founder of the Selfless Service Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting young girls and underserved communities. Through the foundation, she has led initiatives promoting menstrual hygiene education and distributing sanitary products to schoolgirls in Lagos, helping to improve confidence, health awareness, and school participation. Chelsea was also recently appointed as the Lagos State Youth Ambassador.

Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusete

Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote is the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, marking a historic milestone since its founding in 1962. She holds a master’s and a PhD in Law and began her career over two decades ago as a lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, later moving into the role of head of the law academic department. She also served as Director of Academics before going on to manage Nigeria’s largest law school campus, the Lagos Campus. Dr. Odusete was eventually appointed Deputy Director-General and head of Lagos Law School before her appointment as the first-ever female director-general of the Nigerian Law School.

Ibukunoluwa Abiodun Awosika

Ibukunoluwa Abiodun Awosika is a Nigerian businesswoman and author. She currently serves as a chairperson at First Bank of Nigeria. She is the first woman to serve in that position since the bank’s founding. She began her career as an audit trainee at Akintola Williams & Co., a company now known as Deloitte. She then pivoted into a career as a showroom manager and eventually moved into banking, spanning over two decades. Ibukunoluwa currently holds a position on the Global Advisory Board for “Binance.”

Adaora Umeoji

Adaora Umeoji is a banking executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist in Nigeria who currently serves as the CEO and Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, the first woman to hold that position in the bank’s history. With a career spanning years as a bank executive and over eight years at Zenith Bank as the Deputy Managing Director, Adaora has an extensive portfolio and knowledge that have contributed significantly to the path Zenith Bank now walks.

Fara Ashiru-Jituboh

Fara Ashiru Jituboh is an engineer who currently serves as Head of Engineering at “Kernel.” Up until 2025, she held the position of co-founder and CEO/CTO at Nigerian fintech company Okra, which she co-founded in 2019, to build APIs that enable individuals to securely connect their bank accounts to third‑party apps. She was able to raise over $1 million in pre-seed funding and an additional $3.5 million. Beyond co-founding Okra, Fara boasts extensive experience at Canva, BMW, and JP Morgan.

Funke Opeke

Funke Opeke is a Nigerian electrical engineer and founder of Main One Cable, a communications service company in Nigeria. Funke is credited by many for effecting change in the tech industry for women. She began her career in ICT in the United States at Verizon and, in 2005, joined MTN as chief technical officer. A role she held for a few years before moving to work with Transcorp and NITEL, both for a brief period of time. Funke currently serves as the founder of Main Street Technologies and as the Chief Executive Officer of Main One Cable Company. She created it in 2008 when she noticed the poor internet connectivity in Nigeria. Funke’s company is responsible for building West Africa’s first privately owned, open-access 7,000-kilometer undersea high-capacity cable submarine stretching from Portugal to West Africa.

Ifedayo Durosinmi Etti

Ifedayo Durosinmi Etti is a Nigerian business executive, finance expert, and author who founded Herconomy. She first founded a company called “Parliamo Bambini,” born out of the need for an indigenous Nigerian baby furniture company, which eventually led her to win the Tony Elumelu Foundation award as an entrepreneur. Ife went on to build her company, Herconomy (Formerly AGS Tribe), a fintech company that empowers women by awarding business grants, fellowships, and scholarships. While starting out, she raised $600,000 through crowdfunding on Instagram to finance the first disbursement of grants. Ifedayo was able to secure a collaboration with Amazon, in a partnership aimed at getting business funds to the minority female demographic and recruitment, making her the first Nigerian recruitment partner of Amazon.