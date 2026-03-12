10 Best Dressed Guests At #MeetTheDapsons Traditional Wedding

The #MeetTheDapsons traditional wedding between Femi Dapson and Simi Sanya trended on all social media platforms yesterday, and some of the looks from the wedding caught our attention and made it to our best dressed celebrities for the month. In this article, we are highlighting the top 10 best dressed celebrities at the viral wedding.

Dede Ashiogwu

The Big Brother alumni had one of the best looks from the wedding. In a blue aso ebi that was styled regally and designed by Lasosa, Dede took the internet by storm.

Oyindamola Idowu

Influencer and businesswoman Oyindamola Idowu looked delectable in the purple aso ebi that was designated for the bridesmaids. Her attire designed by Lasosa was quoted by many on social media as their favorite look of the day.

The Faminus

Akin Faminu and his Fiancee Kiky Festus looked stunning and well-dressed in the blue aso ebi from the wedding, designed by Deji and Kola and Stitches by Laura.

Nelly Mbonu

This Big Brother Naija alumnus stood out from a lot of the other guests of the wedding because of how unique her dress was. The dress designed by Prudential Atelier captivated thousands of Nigerians and fashion blogs.

Samuel Banks

Digital creator and comedian Samuel Banks surprised his fans when he shared pictures of himself perfectly put together in blue aso ebi for the wedding, in an outfit designed by O.J. Clothing.

Tobe Ugeh

Digital creator and influencer Tobe Ugeh secured himself a spot in a fashion magazine for wedding looks for the foreseeable future with his stunningly designed agbada for the wedding. Wearing Maison Nwosu, Tobe looked dashing and regal.

Frances Theodore

YouTuber and content creator Frances Theodore had the internet raving about her look, from its seemingly simplistic look to how well detailed it is and the quality; she made it to the list of best-dressed women at the wedding. Wearing Stitches by Andra.

Teminikan

The model and lifestyle influencer looked immaculate and well put together in the purple aso ebi designated for the bridesmaids at the wedding. In a dress designed by Dorhann, Temi was one of the best-dressed at the wedding.

Hawa Magaji

TV and event host Hawa Magaji brought her A-game to her look at the wedding and, by all counts, was one of the most stunningly dressed guests at the wedding, in a dress designed by Steph’s Craft.

Folagade Banks

Dressed as one of the groomsmen, the comedian and content producer took fans by shock when he put aside his content attire and dressed to impress for the wedding, whilst also making it to the list of the best dressed guests at #MeetTheDapsons.