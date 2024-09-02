#Tyloverocks24: See The Gorgeous Looks at the Yhemolee and Eyitayo Traditional Wedding

Yhemolee traditional wedding

The traditional wedding between Yhemolee, the popular Nightlife figure and his longtime girlfriend, Eyitayo, held last weekend has been the talk of the town.

The couple, who had previously held a civil wedding at the Ikoyi registry, had their traditional celebration amidst family, friends and colleagues. 

The event was graced by celebrities and socialites like Sunky O, Shina Peller, Soso Sobereken Poco lee, Rahman Jago, Cubana Chief Priest, Whitelion and Timi Dakolo, who serenaded the couple with his famous love song ‘Iyawo mi’.

