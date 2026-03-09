Rising Stars: 7 Young Female Creatives Who Are Setting The Pace For the New Generation of Women 

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we list out 7 young women who are not only setting the pace in their respective industries but are also breaking the glass ceiling to achieve those goals.

Rinu Oduala

Rinu Oduala is one of the most well-known human rights activists of her generation and an influencer who has used her platform to raise awareness for social justice. Her activism journey began in 2020, during the EndSARS protests, where she was one of the most consistent protesters and also one of those who led the Ikeja protests, sleeping out overnight to ensure the safety of everyone out protesting.

Rinu Oduala is also the executive project director of Connect Hub Nigeria, a platform that documents, defends, and advocates against state violence and police brutality in Nigeria, and has worked with the UN as an activist.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr is one of the greatest voices of her generation. With a career spanning over 5 years, she has achieved success that would typically take her peers over a decade to achieve. She is currently the most-streamed female artist in Nigeria and has over 18 million listeners on Spotify.

With two Grammy nominations; a chance to be an opening act for Coldplay’s tour, a tour with Chris Brown, and collaborations with international artists like Kelly Rowland, Coldplay, and Giveon, amongst others, Ayra has secured her spot as one of the most successful women in music out of Nigeria in this generation.

Hauwa Lawal

Hauwa Lawal, popularly known as Hauwa, is a comedic personality known for her quick wit and humor, which she brings to her content. Hauwa started her career as a writer who made short comedic videos that often went viral. Hauwa is the author of a book that also went viral. Years down the line, she is the winner of The Future Awards Africa Prize for her digital creation, has thousands of followers across social platforms, and has a career that has gone far beyond the comedic vibe she started with. She also dabbles in scriptwriting, writing, and content creation.

Temilade Salami

Temilade Salami, popularly known as Global Temi, is a climate education and communications expert. She is also an author who currently serves as the executive director of “EcoChampions,” an organization that provides the tools and resources young people need for climate action. In 2020, Temi was named Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Leader in Energy and Sustainability, has written two illustrated children’s environmental books, and is responsible for creating the Climate Education Leaders Fellowship in Africa.

Celyn Ukam

Celyn Ukam is an actress, content creator, and dancer with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. Celyn started her career in 2019, but her career took off when she went viral as a TikTok dancer several times in 2025, which helped her build a solid global audience. She is one of the most-followed Nigerian TikTok creators to date and has helped broaden the horizons for other female digital creators.

Uzoamaka Power

Uzoamaka Power is an actress, writer, and director who has secured her spot as one of the top creatives in the movie industry for her generation. With performances in movies like “Mami Wata” and a directorial debut that shook the industry, she is well on her way to dominating her side of the industry.

Uzoamaka was first known for her role on MTV’s Shuga, and years later, she has made a success of her career and continues to break the glass ceiling for women in the entertainment industry.

Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci is widely credited as one of Nigeria’s creators and chefs who inspired others to attempt Guinness World Records. She gained international attention when she attempted the longest cooking hours, which she successfully completed, and that did not stop her from setting another Guinness World Record in 2025 for the largest pot of jollof rice, but she eventually created two records.

As the holder of three world records, Hilda Baci set a pace that has not been surpassed and created a standard for her peers and the women who look up to her.