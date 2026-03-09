Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over the Weekend 

The Nigerian and international media have been filled with positive news, drama, and aftermath of the recent war-related events and a crackdown on piracy in Nigeria.

Nigerian-American Formula 3 Driver Dominates 2026 FIA Formula 3 Season Opener

18-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu has secured his first Formula 3 win during the racing season-opening feature race in Melbourne, which happened on the 8th of March.

His win at the FIA Formula 3 season-opener comes after a winning streak in New Zealand, where he won the Formula Regional Oceania Championship title in early February. Ugo’s mother is Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba, who began posting about his interest in racing years ago.

Former Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh Faces Backlash Over Religious Antics

Tonto Dikeh, who has been open about her recent religious convictions, has begun facing backlash from Nigerians across social media for her religious antics.

Tonto, who has been seen stopping people on the road to perform a surprise deliverance, has prompted questions about the validity of her actions, with many others asking whether the former actress obtained consent to perform any religious acts on strangers. She went viral this year when she publicly announced that she had forgiven her ex-husband, the father of her son, and has remained in the spotlight since then.

Son Of Dead Iran Supreme Leader Crowned As New Supreme Leader

The second son of Ali Khamenei, the late Iranian supreme leader, Mojtaba, has been crowned the country’s new supreme leader following a vote by an assembly of experts. The former supreme leader, who was murdered in a coordinated attack by the United States and Israel, ruled the country for decades, and Motjaba had always been seen as a potential successor.

Afrobeat Singer Joeboy Shares What It Takes To Have A Successful Career In Music In This Decade

While being a guest on a Jay On Air episode, Afrobeat singer Joeboy shared the complications of the music scene in this decade, alluding to the fact that most musicians trying to break into the mainstream media now have to take on the role of influencers to get people’s attention as a new artist.

The singer also added that prior to this era of music, great management and strong marketing were all you required to get into mainstream media; now the industry is set to favor artists who focus on building a strong brand on popular social platforms like TikTok.

NetNaija Founder Remanded In Court Over Copyright Fraud Case

The founder and CEO of the popular movies and series piracy site, NetNaija, has been remanded in court by a federal high court in Abuja. With a four-count charge against him, including allegations of possessing infringing copies of copyrighted works, making unauthorized copies of such works, distributing the infringing materials, and making the copies available to members of the public, Emmanuel Analike has been remanded with the possibility of bail being up in the air at the moment.