Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day

This week has been an exciting week in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, from record breaking moments to music festival lineups and Grammy award parties, there has been positive news on almost all fronts.

Burna Boy Announced As Part of AfroNation Portugal Line Up

Afrobeat Popstar Burna Boy was announced over the week by the Afro Nation Portugal team as one of the performers for the festival.

The festival which already features a star studded performance list with the inclusion of Wizkid, Tyla, Gunna and Asake is set to be held from the 3rd of July to the 5th of July 2026.

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie Arrested Over The Week

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie was arrested by the Nigerian police force on Tuesday over allegations of cyber bullying laid against the actress by fellow Nollywood colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Angela reportedly took to Instagram to make claims on the character of Mercy Johnson, and is now remanded in prison until her bail terms set by the court are met.

Ayra Starr Names Burna Boy As Her Top Choice For A Collaboration

The afrobeat singer was interviewed by Billboard at a 2026 Grammy related event, of which she was also nominated for the Best African Music Performance.

Ayra Starr was asked who amongst her fellow nominees she’d like to collaborate with, and whilst stating that she would love to feature all of them, Ayra highlighted Burna Boy as a dream collaborator.

The other nominees alongside Ayra for the Best African Performance are Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tyla, Eddy Kenzo, and Mehran Matin.

Oversabi Aunty Becomes The Fourth Highest Grossing Film In Nollywood

The Star studded film which was also Toyin Abraham’s directional debut has become the fourth highest grossing Nollywood film in history.

The film which surpassed 1 billion Naira in earnings at the box office this week becomes Toyin’s first movie to do so, and as it remains in cinema, the earnings continue to move up.

This movie also becomes the first Nollywood directional debut film to cross 1 billion Naira.

Wizkid, Asake Make Record Breaking Feat On Spotify Nigeria

Afrobeat singers, Asake and Wizkid who teamed up to release an EP have now emerged as the leading acts on the chart of Spotify Nigeria, as the biggest first week song streams.

The duo’s collaboration titled “Jogodo” was reported to have surpassed 6 million in streams, which marks the highest first week performance ever recorded on Spotify Nigeria.