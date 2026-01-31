theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 31, 2026

Top 5 Nigerian Podcasts You Should Check Out This Weekend 

by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. So Nigerian

Joined by lawyer, caterer and social media influencer Ajibola Grey, Dami and Eros do a deep dive into culture, personal growth and life choices.

While also dissecting the ongoing Wizkid vs Fela conversation, and Ajibola’s decision to quit smoking and the discipline and mindset behind the decision.

  1. Submarine And A Roach 

On this episode of the podcast, TMT and Koj discuss money, the education vs wealth conversation going on in the Nigerian media and childhood class realities. 

They also do a commentary on the current internet pop culture moments and what looks like propaganda or agenda.

  1. Afrobeat With An S 

This episode of the podcast features Dami, Bola and their guest, Mayowa as they do a run through the new music discourse pooling all over Nigerian social media platforms. 

  1. Afropolitan 

The hosts sat with Afrobeat singer Iyanya to have an unfiltered conversation on the singer’s 17 years in the industry. His life after project fame and his evolution. 

The singer also opened up about his journey and strides towards staying authentic and navigating superstardom. 

They discuss new music, the Ep from Wizkid And Asake, Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay and several others.

  1. 234 Essential 
AOT2 and Ugochi discuss viral conversations on X (Formerly Twitter), the Makoko demolition and the constant disruption of protests by the police force all over the world.

YNaija
