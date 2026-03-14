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March 14, 2026

Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend 

by YNaija
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It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

  1. The Honest Bunch 

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts sit with Nollywood legend, Eucharia Anunobi as they discuss her past, her pain and her journey of faith. 

  1. Afrobeats: With An S

This episode of the podcast features Deji and Dami reviewing new music from the past week, from Ayra Starr to Tay Iwar and many more. 

  1. Submarine And A Roach 

On this episode of the podcast, TMT, Koj and Mayowa discuss modern insecurities, surgeries and instant gratification prominent in today’s society.

  1. #With Chude
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In this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Riyah as she discusses her journey and her decision to move out of Ghana. 

  1. I Said What I Said

Jola and FK are joined by Mimi Abudu as they discuss the current state of the country, Lagos fashion week and the flu in the country.

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