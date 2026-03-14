Weekly Highlight: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

The Nigerian media has been filled with both positive and negative news stories over the week, from marital announcements to industry losses to dangerous situations on film sets. There has been news that has shocked and excited us.

Tonto Dikeh slammed with ₦200m lawsuit

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe addresses rumors with co-star, BamBam

Nollywood veteran actor Timothy ‘Ereke Ni Shop’ Agboola dead

Big Brother Naija reality star announces wedding

Comedian and actor Broda Shaggi allegedly shot on film set

Tonto Dikeh Slammed With ₦200m Lawsuit

Former actress and new evangelist Tonto Dikeh has been sued by human rights lawyer Ikechukwu Obasi following a viral video of the former actress performing a deliverance on a schoolgirl.

The lawsuit was filed at the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja. Tonto Dikeh was accused of violating the rights of the minor. Tonto Dikeh has yet to comment on the suit.

Nollywood Actor Uzor Arukwe Addresses Rumors With Co-star, BamBam

In a recent interview, Uzor Arukwe addressed the rumors that had been swelling around him and his co-star for the popular Nollywood film, “Love in Other Words”.

Uzor Arukwe shared his professional boundaries regarding romantic scenes in an interview on BBC Igbo and dismissed all allegations of any affair with his co-star BamBam, stating that he ensured all his married co-stars consented to any romantic scenes that were acted out.

The actor also shared that he chose to address the rumors because he was “worried” about BamBam’s marriage to Teddy A, and that while the claims were not initially a matter of concern to him, he still felt worried about his colleague and the backlash she was receiving.

Nollywood Veteran Actor Timothy ‘Ereke Ni Shop’ Agboola Dead

Timothy Agboola, a Nollywood veteran actor known for his roles in the Yoruba entertainment industry, particularly in the 90s and early 2000s, has passed away.

The actor, presenter, and comedian’s death was announced by his colleagues in an Instagram post over the week, and was confirmed to have died after battling a brief illness in Lagos. The actor whose career spanned over 4 decades was an integral part of the Yoruba movie industry and has received condolences from his supporters and colleagues.

Big Brother Naija Reality Star Announces Wedding

Big Brother Naija reality star, Angel JB Smith, took social media by storm over the week when she announced her marriage to her partner, a doctor named “Tumi.”

The couple, who have reportedly been together for years, got engaged in 2025 and are set to wed soon. This recent development comes months after the Big Brother Naija star announced she had decided to relocate to the United States.

While Angel did not share the more intimate details of the upcoming wedding, she did share the dress code on her Snapchat.

Comedian and Actor Broda Shaggi Allegedly Shot On Film Set

Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, is reportedly hospitalized following a gunshot wound he sustained while filming in Ogun state.

The actor was reported to have been rushed to a hospital in the Alakuko area of Lagos before being transferred to another facility in the Government Residential Area (GRA) of Ikeja.

While the actor has yet to confirm or report the incident, the Nigerian police are reportedly already investigating the matter.