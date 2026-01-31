Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fear Spreads as Many Nigerians Return to Home Country Ahead of ICE Deportation

Fear spreads as many Nigerians return to home country ahead of ICE deportation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fear spreads as many Nigerians return to home country ahead of ICE deportation

Heightened immigration enforcement in the United States has forced some Nigerians into hiding, while others are quietly returning home, following an aggressive deportation push under President Donald Trump.

Reports say many immigrants have stopped going to work as Immigration and Customs Enforcement steps up raids, including door to door operations. The actions have triggered fear, protests and heated debate across several cities.

Trump launched the policy shortly after taking office in January 2025, targeting undocumented migrants for immediate removal. Critics have condemned the approach as harsh, while Nigerians in the US say the pressure has disrupted daily life and livelihoods.

Petrol may hit ₦1,000 as global oil prices increase

Fresh pressure is building on fuel prices in Nigeria as rising global crude oil costs raise fears that petrol could soon sell for as much as ₦1,000 per litre. Marketers warn that prices may jump following the surge in international oil markets.

This comes after the Dangote Refinery increased its petrol price from ₦739 to ₦839. Crude oil prices also crossed the $70 per barrel mark, the highest level in five months, driven by supply concerns linked to possible US action against Iran.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, settled above $70, a development that usually leads to higher fuel prices worldwide.

NCAA instructs airlines to include disability support option to bookings

Domestic airlines have been told to update their ticket booking platforms to better support passengers with disabilities and those with reduced mobility. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority said airlines must include a clear special assistance option within one week.

According to the NCAA, the feature should allow passengers to request help before completing their ticket purchase. This applies to all booking channels, including online platforms and phone reservations.

The directive is backed by aviation regulations and earlier instructions issued in 2022. The authority warned that airlines that fail to comply may face sanctions under existing aviation rules.

Otti dismisses defection talk, says he is still in Labour Party

Abia State governor Alex Otti has said he remains a member of the Labour Party, despite recent defections by opposition governors to the ruling APC. He made this known during his monthly media briefing on Thursday.

Otti said the leadership crisis in the party had been settled by the courts, which ruled that Julius Abure’s tenure had expired. He noted that his faction acted within the law and respected the court’s judgement.

While stressing loyalty to the Labour Party, the governor added that politics is unpredictable. “Today, I am still in the Labour Party,” he said, “but nobody knows tomorrow.”

LIRS gives employers extra week to file annual tax returns

Employers in Lagos now have more time to submit their annual tax returns, following a new deadline extension by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service. The filing window has been moved to February 7, 2026, instead of February 1.

The LIRS chairman, Ayodele Subair, said the statutory deadline remains January 31 each year, but the extension was granted to help employers submit accurate returns. He stressed that tax compliance should be treated as a regular business duty.

Subair also reminded employers that all returns must be filed online through the LIRS eTax platform, as manual submissions are no longer accepted.