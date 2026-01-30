The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Warns Corrupt Nigerians Could Face Visa Ban

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Shelter

A former assassin living in self imposed exile on a remote island rescues a girl from a deadly storm and soon finds that their lives are intertwined, forcing him to protect her while fighting off past enemies.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Everything is New Again

An older woman and devoted mother finds herself falling in love again, with a man years younger than her after watching her ex-husband take over the internet with his new wife.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Alive Till Dawn

When a city is overrun by zombies, a police officer, ex-convicts and a stranded young woman are forced to work together to stay alive while trapped in a building.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Send Help

A woman due for promotion finds herself stranded on a deserted island with her overbearing boss, after a plane crash. They battle with will and wits to make it out alive, whilst being forced to overcome past grievances.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Primate

A group of friends on a tropical trip soon find themselves victims of a horrific and terrifying primal tale that becomes a battle for survival.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Mercy

Set in the near future, this movie features an advanced AI judge who tells a captive detective that he is on trial for the murder of his wife, forcing him to prove his innocence or die.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Bridgerton

Benedict Bridgerton finds himself falling in love with a romantic interest he met at his masquerade mother’s ball, but he soon finds out it’s not as easy as it seems.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

I know What You Did Last Summer

After causing a deadly car accident, five friends make a pact to keep their involvement secret; a year after the incident they find themselves plagued by the past and the consequences of their actions. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens

This series follows a story of love, betrayal, trust and a fight for survival.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Wrecking Crew

Two estranged brothers reunite after the strange death of their father, as they work together to uncover the truth behind his death they uncover a deep conspiracy that could tear their family apart.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.