The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
- Shelter
A former assassin living in self imposed exile on a remote island rescues a girl from a deadly storm and soon finds that their lives are intertwined, forcing him to protect her while fighting off past enemies.
It is available for viewing in Cinemas.
- Everything is New Again
An older woman and devoted mother finds herself falling in love again, with a man years younger than her after watching her ex-husband take over the internet with his new wife.
It is available for viewing in Cinemas.
- Alive Till Dawn
When a city is overrun by zombies, a police officer, ex-convicts and a stranded young woman are forced to work together to stay alive while trapped in a building.
It is available for viewing in Cinemas.
- Send Help
A woman due for promotion finds herself stranded on a deserted island with her overbearing boss, after a plane crash. They battle with will and wits to make it out alive, whilst being forced to overcome past grievances.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Primate
A group of friends on a tropical trip soon find themselves victims of a horrific and terrifying primal tale that becomes a battle for survival.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Mercy
Set in the near future, this movie features an advanced AI judge who tells a captive detective that he is on trial for the murder of his wife, forcing him to prove his innocence or die.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Bridgerton
Benedict Bridgerton finds himself falling in love with a romantic interest he met at his masquerade mother’s ball, but he soon finds out it’s not as easy as it seems.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- I know What You Did Last Summer
After causing a deadly car accident, five friends make a pact to keep their involvement secret; a year after the incident they find themselves plagued by the past and the consequences of their actions. It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens
This series follows a story of love, betrayal, trust and a fight for survival.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- The Wrecking Crew
Two estranged brothers reunite after the strange death of their father, as they work together to uncover the truth behind his death they uncover a deep conspiracy that could tear their family apart.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.