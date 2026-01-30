Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (January 30th-February 1st)

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister Reveals Minimum Wage Will Be Reviewed After Three Years

This weekend in Lagos is filled with a variety of events for a diverse group of people, from cooking events and trade fairs to book club meetings and movie screenings. There is something for everyone.

Stranger’s Sip & Cook

Targeted at people who want to improve their cooking while also getting a chance to eat good food, this event is happening on Friday, the 30th of January.

A Denim Affair

Hosted by the Big Birthday brand, this event is the perfect themed gathering for a late January birthday celebration with other people born in January. It is also a way to connect and network with new people. It is happening on the 30th of January.

January Book Club Meeting

Perfect for readers, book lovers, and those looking to get into reading or join a community of book lovers, the January book club is happening on the 31st of January, and it is the perfect event to celebrate the closing of the month.

Noisy Book Club

The Noisy Book Club monthly meeting is back, and it is the perfect go-to event for book lovers who enjoy reading and discussing fun books. This edition is happening on the 31st of January.

Spelling Bee Competition

Hosted by The Lagos Bee, this spelling bee competition is the perfect event for lovers of competitive spaces and fun game-centered activities. It is happening on the 31st of January, and it is a great way to close out the month.

Pottery and Clay Painting

Happening on Saturday, the 31st of January, this is the perfect event to enjoy the last day of the month and a fun way to pick up a new hobby.

Paint & Sip Saturday

This is the perfect weekend event for people looking to pick up a new hobby or get better at their painting skills whilst enjoying good company and good drinks. It is happening on the 31st of January.

Bruce Never Lies

Perfect for lovers of house music, Afro music, and pure rhythm, this music-themed event is happening on Saturday, the 31st of January, and it is the perfect way to spend your weekend.

The Candid Club: The Premiere

This event is specially curated towards lovers of film, music, and competitive spaces, and it is happening on Saturday, the 31st of January.

Principles & Principalities Launch Party

This event is the perfect way to kick-start February, and it is perfect for lovers of podcasts and spaces where they can network and share stories. It is happening on the 1st of February.