Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (January 30th-February 1st)

This weekend in Lagos is filled with a variety of events for a diverse group of people, from cooking events and trade fairs to book club meetings and movie screenings. There is something for everyone.
- Stranger’s Sip & Cook
Targeted at people who want to improve their cooking while also getting a chance to eat good food, this event is happening on Friday, the 30th of January.
- A Denim Affair
Hosted by the Big Birthday brand, this event is the perfect themed gathering for a late January birthday celebration with other people born in January. It is also a way to connect and network with new people. It is happening on the 30th of January.
- January Book Club Meeting
Perfect for readers, book lovers, and those looking to get into reading or join a community of book lovers, the January book club is happening on the 31st of January, and it is the perfect event to celebrate the closing of the month.
- Noisy Book Club
The Noisy Book Club monthly meeting is back, and it is the perfect go-to event for book lovers who enjoy reading and discussing fun books. This edition is happening on the 31st of January.
- Spelling Bee Competition
Hosted by The Lagos Bee, this spelling bee competition is the perfect event for lovers of competitive spaces and fun game-centered activities. It is happening on the 31st of January, and it is a great way to close out the month.
- Pottery and Clay Painting
Happening on Saturday, the 31st of January, this is the perfect event to enjoy the last day of the month and a fun way to pick up a new hobby.
- Paint & Sip Saturday
This is the perfect weekend event for people looking to pick up a new hobby or get better at their painting skills whilst enjoying good company and good drinks. It is happening on the 31st of January.
- Bruce Never Lies
Perfect for lovers of house music, Afro music, and pure rhythm, this music-themed event is happening on Saturday, the 31st of January, and it is the perfect way to spend your weekend.
- The Candid Club: The Premiere
This event is specially curated towards lovers of film, music, and competitive spaces, and it is happening on Saturday, the 31st of January.
- Principles & Principalities Launch Party
This event is the perfect way to kick-start February, and it is perfect for lovers of podcasts and spaces where they can network and share stories. It is happening on the 1st of February.