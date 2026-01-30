theme-sticky-logo-alt
Chude Jideonwo Launches "How Depression Saved Me" in an Evening of Vulnerability and Hope
January 30, 2026

Chude Jideonwo Launches “How Depression Saved My Life” in an Evening of Vulnerability and Hope

by YNaija
On Thursday, January 29, popular Nigerian TV host Chude Jideonwo opened up about a side of himself the public rarely sees. At Alliance Française, he launched his new book, “How Depression Saved My Life,” sharing deeply personal stories about his battle with depression.

During a conversation with award-winning rapper M.I Abaga, Chude talked about struggling with dark thoughts and even considering suicide. It was surprising to hear, as this is a man known for always being cheerful and full of life.

He explained how depression made him afraid to turn to the things he loved, worried that even those would stop bringing him joy.

When nothing else worked, Chude started therapy. Slowly, he found his way back to his faith and hope and decided to share his healing journey with others through this book.

The room was full of people listening closely, some clearly relating to his story, others deeply moved. As M.I. Abaga pointed out, maybe that’s what the book is really about: helping people who are going through the same thing feel less alone.

Many celebrities attended to support Chude, including actresses Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele, and Stella Damasus, as well as politicians and influencers. The evening shifted from serious moments to celebration, with lots of laughter and people promising to buy copies of the book.

Depression took Chude to his lowest point, but with help from his therapist, mother, and friends, he made it through. Now he’s telling his story to give others hope that they can survive it too.

YNaija
