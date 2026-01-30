Scarlet Gomez, Tomi Ojo, Shamz Garuba and Bimbo Akintola to Star in a New Lagos-Set Story of Love and Grief—”Somewhere Near Love”

A compelling mix of new-generation actors and Nollywood royalty. “Somewhere Near Love,” a deeply human, emotionally grounded film set in the raw intimacy of Lagos, officially wrapped production this January. ‘SNL’ explores grief, healing, addiction, love, and chosen family without pretending that love alone can magically fix trauma.

At its heart, SNL tells the story of two wounded people who find, in each other, a reason to stay alive. The film’s power lies in its honesty: a portrait of young adults navigating pain, hope, relapse, and connection in a city that never slows down for heartbreak. Engineered by a team of young adults telling stories for young adults, Gaffy teams up with carefully selected young creatives to bring this project to life. SNL speaks directly to a generation learning how to survive, love, and heal in real time.

The film features an expansive, cross-generational ensemble cast including Shamz Garuba, Tomi Ojo, Iremide Adeoye, Scarlet Gomez, Bimbo Akintola, Bimbo Manuel, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Mallum Arik, Victory Adeoye, Raymond Umenze, Gbemi Akinlade, Fisayo Fosudo, and Seyi Ademeso, each bringing emotional texture and lived-in truth to a story that feels both intimate and universal.

Produced by Blaiton Production, Somewhere Near Love (SNL) is directed by Gbolahan Gafar and features cinematography by Lucas Oluwole. The film is produced by Olayemi Oshodi and Bolanle Onifade and executive produced by Gbolahan Gafar, Fisayo Fosudo, Moyin Osho, and Faruk Sanni.

Engineered by a team of young adults telling young adult stories, Somewhere Near Love (SNL) resists tidy resolutions and glossy romance, choosing instead to sit with emotional truth and the quiet, often messy work of staying alive.

With post-production underway, Somewhere Near Love (SNL) positions itself as one of the most emotionally honest Nigerian films to watch out for, crafted by a new wave of young storytellers unafraid to sit with discomfort, vulnerability, and truth. Release details and first-look announcements will be shared in the coming months.