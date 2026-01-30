Digital Creator Africa Academy Launches to Build the Ecosystem for African Microdrama and Disrupt the Global Vertical Market

Episode 1 of ‘In Love And Ashes’ finally takes us away from the eternal chaos of Lagos

Set to Train 300 Young Filmmakers and Storytellers to Dominate the Streaming Ecosystem by Leveraging AI and Global Strategy

Lagos, Nigeria – The Digital Creator Africa Academy for Microdrama (DCAA) officially launches today as the continent’s premier institution dedicated to vertical content production. Co-founded by Pan-African creative strategist Ifeoma “Oma” Areh and media innovator Elijah Affi, DCAA is designed to position Africa as a dominant player in the $26 billion global vertical video economy.

Unlike a traditional film school, DCAA is a career accelerator for working professionals. The initiative will upskill 300 experienced filmmakers, videographers, and writers, pivoting their skills from horizontal storytelling to the high-yield world of microdrama.

Building Momentum Across the Continent

While the Academy officially launches today, its impact is already being felt across the region. Since September 2025, DCAA has embarked on a continent-wide educational tour, engaging directly with filmmakers at major industry hubs including the Soweto International Film Festival, The Kingdom Film Festival, and The Africa Creative Market.

This strategic roadshow served to educate talent on the vertical shift and identify high-potential candidates. Consequently, the Academy enters its launch phase with significant traction, having already received hundreds of applications from eager creatives encountered during the tour.

Bridging the Revenue Gap

While African content thrives on open platforms like YouTube, the continent has yet to fully tap into premium vertical drama platforms like ReelShort, DramaBox, and ShortMax. DCAA bridges this gap by equipping talent with the specific pacing, visual language, and hook structures required to monetize content on a global scale.

“We are looking for storytellers who are ready to scale,” said Ifeoma “Oma” Areh, Co-Founder of DCAA. “We are building the ecosystem for African microdrama by equipping our best talent with the specific skills, and the business acumen, to compete on a global stage.”

World-Class Faculty & AI Integration

The curriculum combines African creativity with the structural discipline of Asian microdrama models. Faculty includes veterans from the mature vertical markets of China (Duanju), India, and Western streaming hubs.

Additionally, DCAA integrates Artificial Intelligence to solve logistical challenges. The AI stream focuses on cutting production costs and time by up to 70%, allowing independent teams to produce studio-quality content efficiently.

A Cohort-Based Studio Model

DCAA employs a unique studio model where participants train and graduate as functional production units. The free, three-week intensive program runs across six specialized streams:

Scriptwriting: Adapting narrative structures for the 90-second vertical episode format.

Directing: Optimizing visual composition and blocking for mobile screens.

Production: Agile management adapted for high-volume microdrama output.

Editing: Fast-paced cutting techniques required for high viewer retention.

AI Filmmaking: Leveraging technology for visual enhancement and production speed.

Acting: The art and science of mastering the vertical frame, focusing on the heightened emotional delivery, micro-expressions, and rapid pacing essential for mobile engagement.

Strategic Partnerships

The launch is supported by a coalition of industry leaders including Ingene Studios, Africa Creative Market, TechMedia Foundation, Digital Native Africa, Fourth Mainland, and WildPepper Studios.

Application Details

Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort. The Academy invites experienced filmmakers from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and the Diaspora to apply here: https://www.digitalcreatorafrica.academy/

