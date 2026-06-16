Spotlighting 8 Nigerian Songwriters Behind Great Hits

Behind our favorite Nigerian music hits are some of the most talented songwriters, who have worked with both international and local artists to create masterpieces. These creatives shape the lyrical quality and sound of our favorite Afrobeat hit tracks. In this article, we highlight 8 of our top Nigerian songwriters.

Peruzzi

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, professionally known as “Peruzzi,” is the songwriter behind some of Nigeria’s greatest hits. He began his career in 2016 and has worked with artists such as Davido and Burna Boy. Some of the greatest hits written by Peruzzi are “Pull Up” by Burna Boy, “Unavailable,” and “Risky,” by Davido.

Tems

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as “Tems,” is not only a great singer but also a talented songwriter. She has written for both international and local artists like Wizkid, Rihanna, and Drake. Some of the greatest hits with her writing credits in them are “Essence,” by Wizkid, “Lift Me Up,” by Rihanna, and “Fountains,” by Drake.

Tay Iwar

Austin Iornongu Iwar Jnr, known by his stage name “Tay Iwar,” is a multi-talented creative whose career began in 2013. He is a singer and songwriter notable for his contributions to some of the greatest hits and albums. He has worked with artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Milar

Milar is the younger brother of Nigerian star, Ayra Starr, and the talent runs in the family, as he is a great songwriter. The multi-talented creative is a producer and songwriter with writing credits on some of Ayra Starr’s biggest hits, including “Fashion Killa,” “Bloody Samaritan,” and “Beggie Beggie.” His career began in 2021.

WurlD

Sadiq Onifade, known as “WurlD,” is a singer and songwriter who started in 2012. He has collaborated with major artists like Davido and co-wrote Nigeria’s hit “Blow My Mind.” His track “Show You Off,” featuring Major Lazer, also became an international hit.

Simi

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, professionally known as “Simi,” is a talented singer, songwriter, and actress who began her career in 2008 as a gospel artist. Simi has contributed to writing great hits in Nigeria, working alongside Adekunle Gold. Some of the songs she has written are “Running To You,” featuring Chike, and “Mercy” by Adekunle Gold.

Password

Professionally known as “Password,” Patrick Mathias is a talented writer behind one of Nigeria’s greatest hits: Davido’s “Gobe.” He also wrote the track “Gobe,” and that is not the only track on which he has delivered great work. He has also worked with other artists like Praiz and Darey, for whom he wrote the tracks “Mercy” and “Close.

Cobhams Asuquo

Cobhams Asuquo may be known for his unique voice and his work as a producer, but he is also a songwriter who has delivered great hit tracks. Cobhams has over two decades of success to back him, with a career that began in 1999. He has worked with artists like Banky W, Olu Maintain, and Olawunmi. Some of the great hits he produced are “Yes/No,” by Banky W, “If You Ask Me,” by Omawunmi, and “Catch Cold,” by Olu Maintain.