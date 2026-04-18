Weekly Highlight | Here’s All That You May Have Missed This Week

Ayra Starr sets July release for ‘Starr Girl’ album

Trouble in paradise as Tumininu accuses Angel Smith of cheating

BBN’s Yerins Abraham announces engagement with Sarah Oba

Blord granted bail as the court sets strict conditions

Zayn Malik shares gratitude to fans as he is hospitalised

Ayra Starr sets July release for ‘Starr Girl’ album

Ayra Starr has announced that her third album, ‘Starr Girl,’ will be released in July. The 23-year-old shared the news during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She described the project as a major step in her career, reflecting growth, intention, and a stronger sense of identity. Starr said she is proud of the work and excited for fans to hear it.

The upcoming album follows her earlier releases, ‘19 & Dangerous’ and ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ both of which helped cement her place in the music industry.

Trouble in paradise as Tumininu accuses Angel Smith of cheating

Angel Smith is at the centre of controversy after her partner, Tumininu, accused her of cheating just weeks after their wedding in the United States.

Speculation about a split began when Tumininu posted a photo of Angel’s engagement ring with a suggestive caption, alongside another image showing her with a different woman. The posts quickly drew attention online.

In a follow-up message, Tumininu claimed she spent over $100,000 on Angel, including $50,000 on her birthday, and alleged she was involved with someone she met on a dating app. She also warned critics not to comment on what they do not fully understand.

BBN’s Yerins Abraham announces engagement with Sarah Oba

Big Brother Naija’s contestant, Yerins Abraham, has revealed his engagement to his partner, Sarah Oba, sharing romantic photos from the proposal on Instagram.

The moment took place in a quiet green valley, with the couple dressed in white and surrounded by nature. Yerins described it as one of the best decisions of his life, expressing deep joy and peace during the proposal.

He pledged his full commitment, saying the “yes” marked the start of their forever. The engagement has since drawn warm reactions from fans and well-wishers online.

Blord granted bail as the court sets strict conditions

Omoyele Sowore has revealed that Linus Williams Ifejirika, also known as Blord, has been granted bail after facing charges linked to impersonation and identity misuse involving VeryDarkMan.

The case followed claims that Blord used VeryDarkMan’s image without permission. He was earlier remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre by Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia before being granted ₦20 million bail with two sureties and asked to submit his passport.

The judge warned him against public comments on the case, which continues on April 27, while tensions remain between Sowore and VeryDarkMan over the matter.

Zayn Malik shares gratitude to fans as he is hospitalised

Zayn Malik has raised concern among fans after revealing he is currently in the hospital due to a health issue. The 33-year-old shared the update on Instagram, saying he is “still unexpectedly recovering.”

The singer posted a photo from his hospital bed but did not disclose the exact cause of his illness. His message described it as a difficult week, while appreciating the support he has received for the release of his album, ‘Konnakol.’

Malik also expressed disappointment at missing planned fan engagements, adding that he is grateful for their understanding and support during his recovery.