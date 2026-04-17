Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

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1. Singer D4vd Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

2. Hollywood Studios Preview New Avengers And Top Gun Films At CinemaCon

3. Blaqbonez Reignites Odumodublvck Beef With ‘ACL’

4. Kanye West and his wife endorse Ikorodu Bois’ remake of the rapper’s new music video

5. Tinubu Signs ₦68.32 Trillion 2026 Budget

1. Singer D4vd Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder



Los Angeles police arrested 21-year-old alt-pop singer D4vd, legally named David Burke, on suspicion of murder. The arrest connects to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered remains were discovered in September 2025 inside an abandoned Tesla registered to Burke. Authorities are holding him without bail as investigators prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Burke’s lawyer denied the charges and stated evidence will prove the singer did not murder the teenager or cause her death.

2. Hollywood Studios Preview New Avengers And Top Gun Films At CinemaCon



Hollywood studios previewed upcoming blockbuster films at the annual CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. Disney debuted the first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday,” releasing on December 18. The footage features Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom and confirms Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Paramount also announced Tom Cruise will return for “Top Gun 3,” stating the sequel is officially in development with a script underway.

3. Blaqbonez Reignites Odumodublvck Beef With ‘ACL’



Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez reignited his ongoing feud with fellow artist Odumodublvck through a new diss track titled “ACL” on the deluxe version of his album No Excuses. The song directly attacks Odumodublvck, labelling him a failed rapper and an internet gangster who prioritises social media clout over musical authenticity. Blaqbonez also mocked Odumodublvck’s collective, the Anti-World Gang, calling them “anti-success”. The release sparked widespread online debate as fans analysed the lyrics and awaited a studio response from Odumodublvck.

4. Kanye West and his wife endorse Ikorodu Bois’ remake of the rapper’s new music video



Nigerian content creators Ikorodu Bois recreated the music video for “Father” by Kanye West, earning a reaction from Kanye and Bianca Censori.

The duo acknowledged the remake with positive reactions, highlighting the group’s growing global recognition.

The recreation sparked online buzz, with fans praising

Ikorodu Bois’ creativity and signature low-budget production style.

5. Tinubu Signs ₦68.32 Trillion 2026 Budget

President Bola Tinubu signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, authorising an aggregate expenditure of ₦68.32 trillion for the fiscal year. He also signed a bill extending the 2025 budget’s implementation period from March 31 to June 30, 2026, to facilitate the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. The 2026 budget designates ₦32.2 trillion for capital expenditure, ₦15.8 trillion for debt service, ₦15.4 trillion for recurrent expenditure, and ₦4.799 trillion for statutory transfers.