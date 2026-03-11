Nigerians Harass Content Creator Who Exposes Lagos States’ BRT Insufficiency

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Ambassador Says There Is No Evidence That USAID Funded Boko Haram

A young content creator recently blew up on social media for documenting her life as a 9-5er (or in her words, 5-9) in Lagos State.

However, the content which caught the attention of many Nigerians was the one where she exposed the lateness of the BRT buses and the long queues she has to endure before getting to work.

The content creator whose name is ‘Ella’ shared her experiences as a 9-5er in Lagos State and when the video began gaining traction, she started being harassed for even recording in BRT terminals.

With the popularity of her videos, a fellow BRT transporter threatened Ella not to make any videos, saying, as captured in a now viral video, “if you make any video today, I will seize your phone,”

This exchange has brought up a new conversation on the internet about Nigerians being dogmatic when it comes to calling out the government for their negligence concerning the people’s welfare.

Due to the ongoing discourse on social media, many Nigerian youths have begun sharing their experiences about how they have to live in Lagos as a corporate worker and the quality of life as a Nigerian youth.