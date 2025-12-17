theme-sticky-logo-alt
Aji Anje: A Gen Z Model, Actor and Content Creator
December 17, 2025
Aji Anje: A Gen Z Model, Actor and Content Creator

by YNaija
If you are TikTok-savvy, the name Aji Anje is familiar to you. Ikekhua Anthonia Jegbefumen, born on the 10th of May 1999, is a 26-year-old Gen Z model, Actor and beauty and lifestyle content creator, with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. She graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 2025. Aji Anje...
If you are TikTok-savvy, the name Aji Anje is familiar to you. Ikekhua Anthonia Jegbefumen, born on the 10th of May 1999, is a 26-year-old Gen Z model, Actor and beauty and lifestyle content creator, with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. She graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 2025.

Aji Anje started actively creating content in 2019, and by 2020, she had begun to grow a huge following on TikTok, pushing her to stardom as one of the most influential TikTok creators in the country. 

By 2021, Anthonia featured in the music video for Joeboy’s hit song “Show Me” as a video vixen and went on to secure her debut acting role in the Nollywood musical “ObaraM.” 

She continued to act in other films, such as “Beti” and “The Stand Up,” that same year, and later in 2024, she appeared in the movie “School Trip: The Origin.” 

Aji Anje has had several viral videos on her TikTok and has amassed over 46 million likes on the app, with 1 million followers. 

The 26-year-old has also collaborated with major brands such as YouTube, Fanta Nigeria, Infinix Nigeria, Nivea, Fayrouz, Hennessy, among others.

Aji Anje has not only dabbled in acting, modelling, and beauty content creation but has also occasionally created lifestyle and travel content and built a following for it. 

She has also worked as a model for fashion brands such as Miel Official, Studio Bonnitta, and W Taylor. 

With more than half a decade under her belt as a creator, Aji Anje has secured a place for herself as one of the most influential TikTok creators in the country, and with 1 million followers on TikTok and over 182k followers on Instagram, the sky is the limit for the Gen Z creator.

@aji_anje That’s my fav lineeeee😂😂😂 #ajianje #fos ♬ original sound – yumeuria
Gen Z
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
