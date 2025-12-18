Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Farouk Ahmed and Gbenga Komolafe Resign as Dangote Opens Up

Farouk Ahmed and Gbenga Komolafe resign as Dangote opens up

Reps have a tough session as they begin work on the 2027 electoral law

Detained Nigerian troops freed after Burkina Faso standoff

FG slams door on wood exports to save Nigeria’s forests

Ibadan Airport approved for regular flights after major upgrade

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Farouk Ahmed and Gbenga Komolafe resign as Dangote opens up

Nigeria’s petroleum sector was thrown into disarray on Wednesday after the heads of two key regulators stepped down. Farouk Ahmed of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Gbenga Komolafe of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission both resigned, the Presidency confirmed.

The exits are widely linked to the growing dispute between Dangote Refinery and regulators over fuel imports, pricing and oversight. Tensions had risen sharply in recent weeks across the downstream oil sector.

Days earlier, Aliko Dangote accused Ahmed of economic sabotage and petitioned the ICPC over alleged unexplained wealth, including claims he spent about $5m on his children’s education abroad.

Reps have a tough session as they begin work on the 2027 electoral law

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Tuesday started debating a new Electoral Act meant to guide the 2027 general election. Still, the session quickly turned noisy, with members shouting and raising points of order at once.

After lengthy arguments on what parts of the bill to focus on, the House agreed to consider only recommendations from the Committee on Electoral Matters. One approved change limits pre-election cases to the Federal High Court in the state where the dispute arises.

A proposal to disqualify candidates and parties over false eligibility claims sparked sharp division. While some backed strict punishment to force due diligence, others argued INEC should instead conduct fresh elections, excluding the affected parties.

Ibadan Airport approved for regular flights after major upgrade

Regular commercial flights are set to begin at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan after approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The clearance allows scheduled operations to resume at the airport.

According to a statement from Governor Seyi Makinde’s media aide, the NCAA granted a provisional interim permit after assessing safety facilities, operational plans and risk controls, with input from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The approval follows extensive upgrade works by the Oyo State Government. These include runway expansion, improved airfield lighting, a 500,000-litre aviation fuel depot, and the construction of a new protocol lounge.

Detained Nigerian troops freed after Burkina Faso standoff

Nigerian authorities have confirmed the release of 11 soldiers and a Nigerian Air Force aircraft earlier held in Burkina Faso after an emergency landing. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the release followed days of diplomatic talks, though plans to return to Nigeria had not yet been confirmed.

The troops were detained after a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Bobo Dioulasso on December 8 while travelling from Lagos to Portugal. Burkinabe officials cited airspace violations and lack of clearance.

Nigeria stepped up high-level engagement, with President Bola Tinubu sending a special envoy to Ouagadougou, leading to the eventual release.

FG slams door on wood exports to save Nigeria’s forests

A sweeping ban on the export of wood and related products has been introduced by the Federal Government, taking effect immediately. The move cancels all existing export licences and permits across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, announced the decision at the 18th National Council on Environment meeting in Katsina. He said the presidential order aims to stop illegal logging and slow down deforestation nationwide.

Lawal stressed that Nigeria’s forests are vital for clean air and water, jobs, wildlife protection and climate control. He warned that unchecked wood exports threaten these benefits and could cause lasting environmental damage.