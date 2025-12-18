Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should See

10 Things To Add To Your Christmas Bucket List This December

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat, picture-wise, this week, from studio photos to photos from movie premieres and some from vacations. Some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more.

Chioma Ikokwu

The businesswoman and influencer shared pictures of herself on vacation in London, wearing a gorgeous coat from Weiz Dhurm Franklyn and thigh-high boots on Instagram.

Imisi Ayanwale

The Big Brother Naija 10/10 winner took Instagram by storm with pictures of herself in a gorgeous red dress designed by Grandeur Ataliere and an equally gorgeous gele.

Nonye Udeogu

The fashion and lifestyle creator shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous, black dress for a YSL event.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

The content creator and filmmaker shared pictures of themselves in full native attire, styled by Official Swazzi and decked in Swarovski jewellery, at a recent movie premiere.

Kola Omotoso

The fashion and lifestyle creator shared pictures of himself dressed in a well-styled agbada by Joshamour for the Oversabi movie premiere.