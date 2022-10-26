WAEC office gutted by fire with many trapped in the building

In the early hours of Wednesday, the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC headquarters in the Yaba neighborhood of Lagos State was ravaged by a fire.

Several individuals remain trapped in the burning structure, according to sources.

The fire broke out in the midst of the high-rise structure as trapped residents were heard frantically pleading for assistance.

According to reports, members of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders are now on the scene and have extinguished the blaze.

It was put out around 8 am as the situation has been put under control. Evacuation operation still ongoing.

It was learnt that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge in one of the offices and spread rapidly.