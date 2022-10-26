Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

The Nigerian government lost its plea on Wednesday to relocate the extraordinary rendition suit of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from Umuahia to Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, asserted that it possesses the authority to hear and decide the case.

This was revealed by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a tweet highlighting the continuous nature of the case.

He wrote: “Breaking: Federal High Court, Umuahia denies the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit to Abuja, and rules that Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”. Reading of the rest of the judgment continues.”

The Special Counsel contested Kanu’s kidnapping and unusual transfer from Kenya.

He is, among other things, requesting that the court order his repatriation to Kenya, where he was abducted, or the United Kingdom, where he resides.