Mohbad and Naira Marley’s fight gets worse as his lawyers send a contract termination letter to Marlian Records

Nigerian street-pop musician Mohbad’s lawyers have sent a letter of termination to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, where he has been signed since 2019.

Mohbad said that he went to the Marlian House to talk to Naira Marley about a change of manager. Mohbad said that his decision to get rid of his manager, who he said was Naira Marley’s brother, upset the Marlian boss, who had some of his boys beat and hurt him as a result.

Mohbad also disclosed that he was sober during the encounter, despite the fact that his past assaults were attributed to alcohol.

Naira Marley responded to Mohbad’s claim that he was assaulted on Instagram by saying that Mohbad came to Marlian’s record drunk and ready to fight his manager. Naira also said that everyone who tried to stop Mohbad from fighting his manager failed, and he was only stopped by force so that he wouldn’t hurt himself or anyone else.

Mohbad would respond to Naira’s accusation that he was drunk by calling it an insulting attempt to hide the truth. He would also say that he had been taken to a hospital and was getting treatment for the trauma and injuries he had gotten from the attack.

The recent fight between Mohbad and Naira Marley wasn’t the first time they’ve had a disagreement, and other fights between them have also turned violent.

Mohbad has been signed to Marlian Records since 2019, and his 2020 debut album, “Light,” was released under the label. But in the past year, there have been claims that Mohbad has been held against his will by Marlian Records and that he has been hurt when he has tried to get out of his contract.