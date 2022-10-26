Ooni of Ife set to wed seventh wife days after marrying his sixth wife

It looks like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, isn’t done with his marriage spree.

The monarch will choose a new wife once more.

There are rumors that the Ooni is about to marry his seventh wife, Aridunu.

The Royal wedding will take place on October 29.

Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi explained why he has been marrying multiple women for the past few weeks.

The Ooni explained why he married Mariam Anako and the others on his 48th birthday and seventh coronation anniversary.

The Ooni said, “This institution is bigger than me, beyond me. People in this palace are more than 800, they are close to a thousand. There are some people who have been living in this palace for more than 60 years, while some have lived here for more than 80 years old. Some people are over 100 years old in this palace.

If I had my way, I tried to challenge it but it blew in my face, but thank God I’m still alive. It’s an institution that is rich in heritage, culture, and tradition.”

