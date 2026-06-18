Top 5 Music Publishers For Songwriters and Producers in Nigeria

There are top music publishing companies in Nigeria that serve as a bridge to secure mechanical and performing rights, catalogue monetisation, and the collection of global royalties for producers and songwriters in Nigeria. These companies go from reputable names to up-and-coming publishers. 5 key options for publishing companies are

Sony Music Publishing Nigeria

Sony Music Publishing has existed since the 90s and has been home to some of the greatest songwriters and artists in history, including The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and contemporary catalogues such as Rihanna and Beyoncé, amongst others. However, Sony Music Publishing established a presence in Lagos in 2022 and has signed talented Nigerian songwriters and producers such as Tems, Cobhams Asuquo, Bez Idakula, and Wizkid, among others. The catalogue of legendary rap icon Dagrin is also under Sony Music.

Amelia Songs Publishing

Amelia Songs Publishing is one of the rapidly expanding music publishing companies in Nigeria. Created in 2021, it was founded by prominent music lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa. The agency provides world-class creative and administrative support for top African record producers and songwriters. Some of the songwriters and producers signed to Amelia Songs Publishing include Magicsticks, Grammy Award-winning producer Rexxie, Damie, Ragee, and Gb Cruize, among others.

5ive Music

5ive Music is a song publishing company based in Nigeria and founded in 2016. It is the oldest of the top publishing houses, and it was created to exploit music publishing rights in catalogues currently held and controlled by three major Nigerian record companies: Chocolate City Music, Storm Records, and NowMuzik. 5ive Music oversees talents from Nigeria and projects them to the international market. Signed under 5ive music publishing are some of the most talented producers and musicians out of Nigeria, like Niniola, Adekunle Gold, Kelly Hansome, Lagos Noir, and Johnny Drille.

Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Publishing Group is a publishing company that operates as the publishing division of Universal Music Group. They manage songwriting catalogs, administration, and global publishing rights for local talents in Nigeria. The Nigerian division was created in 2018 and has songwriters and producers such as Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Zach Nahome, Kel-P, and Nigerian-American producer Chi Chi, and more.

Tune Chef Publishing

Tune Chef Publishing is the songwriting publishing arm of Nigerian label services company “Tune Chef,” established in 2024. Tune Chef Publishing provides comprehensive services specifically built to help independent creatives with copyright management, strategic release planning, and career growth strategies. Rather than hosting a roster of globally established stars, the publisher focuses on developing emerging talents and young innovators in the Nigerian music scene. Some of their notable signees are Lagos Noir, Reeva Szn, Nuel Asii, and Zepharr.