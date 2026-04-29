We Ranked Wizkid’s Greatest Songs Ever — From ‘Holla at Your Boy’ to Now — Agree or Not?

Wizkid is one of the greatest artists to come out of Nigeria with an incredible discography. With over 25 years as an artist, whose artistry began in the church, he has made his music an important element in Nigerian mainstream media for years.

In this article, we rank our favorite Wizkid songs. Don’t like our ranking? How would you rank your favorite songs?

Holla at Your Boy

‘Holla at Your Boy’ was initially released as a single in 2010; it was included in Wizkid’s debut album ‘Superstar.’ It ranks at number 1 on our list because it was a great song for the mainstream introduction to the legendary artist Wizkid. For many of us, and for Wizkid, that song began the era of Wizkid as a mainstream artist, and even 16 years later, it is still a great song.

Ojuelegba

‘Ojuelegba’ is at number 2 in the ranking of our favorite Wizkid songs. Not only does the song give you a view of the singer’s story, but it also gives a nod to the street-centered music Wizkid started with. It is a 2014 hit that has remained a fan-favorite years later.

Come Closer

A track on his 2017 album ‘Sounds From The Other Side,’ the song ‘Come Closer,’ which features Drake, contributed to the pivotal moment in Wizkid’s career. Not only was it a masterpiece, it was also an international hit that put Wizkid on the global radar. It ranks at number 3 on our list for how much of a dancehall track it is.

Essence

It comes as no shock that ‘Essence,’ featuring Tems, is in the top 5 of the rankings of our favorite Wizkid songs. The song not only introduced a different side of Wizkid to us, but it is also one of the singer’s best collaborations. A belief that can be considered true, given how much it received global attention even months after its release.

Joro

It is impossible to make a list of our favorite Wizkid songs without including Joro. Not only is it one of the singer’s most beloved songs by the general public, but it is also, to us, Wizkid’s best attempt at a sensual yet upbeat song. The song and its video had us at the edge of our seats.

Anoti

This 2021 track, which was featured on the deluxe edition of Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ album, is at number 6 on our favorite Wizkid songs. The song’s high-energy afrobeat vibe and the sexual intimacy it explores have us feeling like the main character every time we listen.

Daddy Yo

Back in 2017, when it was released, ‘Daddy Yo,’ was an earworm that you heard everywhere, and rightfully so because of how good it was. It ranks 7th on our list of feel-good dance Wizkid tracks.

Mood

Another 2021 hit track from the singer titled ‘Mood’ makes it at number 8 on our list. The sensual, smooth feel of this song had us feeling nostalgic for the romantic lover boy Wizkid was in his earlier days as an artist. It is also a calming and relaxing song.

Jaiye Jaiye

Ranking number 9 and one of our favorite Wizkid songs, ‘Jaiye Jaiye,’ featuring Femi Kuti, stands the test of time in the Nigerian music hall of fame. The song is one of the lead singles from his 2017 album, ‘Ayo.’

Jogodo

Coming in at number 10 on our list is ‘Jogodo,’ on which he featured Asake. Listening to the song felt like listening to Wizkid in 2014, even though it’s from 2026. It took us back to the earlier trend of Afrobeat that centered on themes of wealth, success, and lifestyle.