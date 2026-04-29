Tinubu, APC Bigwigs Pick Nomination Forms as GAC Backs Hamzat

Reps Approve Tinubu’s $516.33m Loan for Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway

Runway Light Failure Strands Ibom Air Passengers Despite ₦1.19bn Upgrade

Billie Eilish Teams Up With James Cameron for 3D Concert Film

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu, APC Bigwigs Pick Nomination Forms as GAC Backs Hamzat

The race for the 2027 elections within the APC has intensified as President Bola Tinubu and several party heavyweights picked up nomination forms, formally signalling their ambitions, while a challenger, Stanley Osifo, also entered the presidential contest. In Lagos, the party’s top advisory body, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), endorsed Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus governorship candidate and even paid for his nomination form, reflecting growing internal alignment within the party ahead of the primaries.

Reps Approve Tinubu’s $516.33m Loan for Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway

The House of Representatives has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to secure a $516.33 million foreign loan from Deutsche Bank to fund key sections (Phase 1A and 1B) of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway project. Lawmakers endorsed the facility—structured with a nine-year tenor and partial risk guarantee—after adopting a committee report, while also mandating strict oversight, audits, and regular reporting to ensure transparency. The loan will finance about 120 kilometres of the planned 1,000km highway linking northern and southern Nigeria, a flagship infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity, trade, and economic integration.

Runway Light Failure Strands Ibom Air Passengers Despite ₦1.19bn Upgrade

Passengers on Ibom Air flights were left stranded at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo after a sudden runway lighting failure forced the diversion and cancellation of evening flights, despite a recent ₦1.19 billion upgrade of the facility. The incident has sparked criticism over infrastructure reliability and oversight, as authorities moved to address the fault while affected travellers faced delays and uncertainty.

Billie Eilish Teams Up With James Cameron for 3D Concert Film

Billie Eilish has collaborated with acclaimed director James Cameron to create a groundbreaking 3D concert film based on her Manchester shows during the Hit Me Hard And Soft world tour, blending immersive visuals with behind-the-scenes moments and a strong focus on her emotional connection with fans. Filmed using advanced 3D camera technology, the project offers a more intimate experience than a live show, capturing both her high-energy performances and the deep impact she has on her audience, while also marking a unique creative partnership that Cameron says highlights the importance of real musical performance in an era increasingly influenced by AI.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix has renewed the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 for a second season just days after its debut, following strong viewership and a Top 10 ranking on the platform. The series, set between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original Stranger Things, will continue the story of the Hawkins kids as they face a new paranormal threat—reportedly linked to mysterious events teased in the first season—while maintaining its interconnected narrative within the broader franchise, with Season 2 expected to arrive later in 2026.