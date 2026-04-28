YNaija! Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Faleke Picks Presidential Forms for Tinubu

UAE Exits OPEC, Shakes Global Oil Market

AMVCA May Be the Last, Filmmaker Mildred Okwo Warns

Man Pleads Guilty Over Foiled Terror Plot at Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows

Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Drops, Confirms August Release Date

Faleke Picks Presidential Forms for Tinubu

Lawmaker James Faleke has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, formally signalling the start of his re-election bid. The forms, valued at ₦100 million, were presented in Abuja by APC officials after the party opened its nomination process, in line with the electoral timetable released by INEC

UAE Exits OPEC, Shakes Global Oil Market

The United Arab Emirates has announced it will leave OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026, in a major move that is expected to weaken the oil cartel’s influence over global supply and pricing. The decision, driven by the UAE’s desire for greater production flexibility and long-term energy strategy, comes amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, which have already strained oil markets. Analysts say while the immediate impact on prices may be limited, the exit—by one of OPEC’s largest producers—signals a significant shift that could increase market volatility and reduce the group’s ability to control global oil dynamics.

AMVCA May Be the Last, Filmmaker Mildred Okwo Warns

Nigerian filmmaker Mildred Okwo has warned that the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) could soon lose relevance or even cease to exist if structural issues within the Nollywood industry are not addressed, particularly concerns about declining quality, credibility, and industry direction. She argued that without urgent reforms to improve standards and restore confidence in the awards, the event risks becoming unsustainable despite its long-standing role in recognising excellence in African film and television.

Man Pleads Guilty Over Foiled Terror Plot at Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to planning a terrorist attack targeting Taylor Swift’s Vienna concerts in 2024, which were ultimately cancelled after authorities uncovered the plot. Prosecutors say the suspect, linked to extremist ideology, attempted to acquire weapons and bomb-making materials with the intention of carrying out a mass-casualty attack near the stadium that was expected to host tens of thousands of fans. The foiled plan, disrupted following intelligence warnings, has led to an ongoing trial in Austria, with the defendant facing serious terrorism-related charges that could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Drops, Confirms August Release Date

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Ted Lasso Season 4, confirming the new season will premiere on August 5, 2026, with Jason Sudeikis returning as the titular coach. The upcoming season introduces a major shift in storyline, with Ted heading back to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s football team, marking a fresh chapter for the series after its Season 3 finale. The teaser also shows returning fan-favourite characters alongside new cast members, as the show continues its blend of comedy, optimism, and personal growth while taking on new challenges.