While you think all artists write the songs they sing and perform, here are 7 Nigerian songwriters you may not know because they are behind the scenes. They are the brain behind some of the popular hit songs you have listened to and love.

Password (Patrick Mathias)

The talented Nigerian songwriter, Patrick Mathias, wrote the song “Gobe” by the Nigerian afrobeat artist, Davido. This song blew up in 2013 and made a statement in the music industry at the time. He is the founder of a content hub known as Kingdom Pop Culture, and he has written other songs, such as “Mercy” by Praiz, “Close” by Darey, and many more. This Nigerian songwriter you may not know is also a singer and producer who is still into his art to date.

Tems (Temilade Openiyi)

The Grammy-winning Nigerian artist wrote the song “Lift Me Up”, which was sung by Rihanna and released in 2022. It was an R&B ballad for the black panther for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. She also co-wrote the song “Move” with Beyoncé and Grace Jones on Beyoncé’s album “Renaissance”. Tems is credited as a writer on Wizkid’s “Essence”.

Cobhams Asuquo

“Catch Cold” was sung by Olu Maintain and was written by Cobhams Asuquo. The song garnered traction in 2008, the year it was released. This Nigerian songwriter, producer, and singer has written other songs such as “If You Ask Me” by Omawunmi, “Yes/No” by Banky W, “Ego” by Djinee, and a lot more.

Peruzzi (Tobechukwu Victor Okoh)

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, is an afrobeat artist whose pen game is truly one for the road. He wrote the song “Pull Up” by Burna Boy. This stood because the afrobeat artist admitted that Peruzzi is the only songwriter he has given the chance to write him a song. Peruzzi has written many more hit songs, especially for Davido, such as “Unavailable” and“Risky”. This Nigerian songwriter you may not know is making waves in the music industry as a writer and a singer.

Olamide (Olamide Adedeji)

The Nigerian afrobeat artist and songwriter wrote Akon’s “Bottom” in 2019. This is the fourth track on his album “Akonda,” which drew a lot of attention, not just for its catchy vibe, but because Akon surprised everyone by singing in both Pidgin and Yoruba, because he is not Nigerian but a Senegalese-American. “Injure Me”, which is the eighth track on Teniola Apata, aka Teni’s debut album “Wondaland”, was also co-written by Olamide.

Tekno (Augustine Miles Kelechi)

Augustine Miles Kelechi is a Nigerian songwriter and artist who has made a significant impact in the music industry through his songs and his songwriting prowess. He wrote the song “Won’t Be Late” by Swae Lee and Drake in 2019. This song was a hit and had everyone who listened in a chokehold. He also wrote other mind-blowing songs like “If” by Davido and “Catch You” by Flavour.

HarrySong (Harrison Tare)

Nigerian singer Kcee’s 2013 smash hit “Limpopo” was written by the Nigerian songwriter and artist, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong.