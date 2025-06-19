Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Bank Customers, Subscribers Reject New USSD Billing Model

Bank customers, subscribers reject new USSD billing model

Senate gives NNPCL one-week ultimatum over ₦210tn financial discrepancies

US resumes student visa processing, mandates public social media profiles

New Tax regime set to begin January 2026 pending presidential approval

Tinubu orders security chiefs to arrest killers behind Benue attacks

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Bank customers, subscribers reject new USSD billing model

Bank customers and mobile phone users have rejected the new End-User Billing (EUB) model for USSD services, which took effect yesterday.

Under the new system, USSD charges of ₦6.98 per 120 seconds are now deducted directly from users’ airtime balances instead of their bank accounts.

Dr. Uju Ogubunka, President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), criticised the move, describing it as an additional burden on already overcharged customers. He said many banks impose unexplained fees, contrary to CBN’s official guidelines.

Ogubunka urged regulators to reconsider the policy, warning that customers should not be made to bear the brunt of inefficiencies in the financial system.

Senate gives NNPCL one-week ultimatum over ₦210tn financial discrepancies

The Senate has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to explain discrepancies amounting to over ₦210 trillion in its audited financial statements from 2017 to 2023.

The directive came during a tense session of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday, where NNPCL’s Chief Financial Officer, Dapo Segun, appeared alongside other top executives.

Lawmakers raised concerns over what they described as “mind-boggling” irregularities in reported accrued expenses and receivables, demanding a clear explanation within the set timeframe.

US resumes student visa processing, mandates public social media profiles

The United States has resumed student visa processing globally but now requires applicants to make their social media profiles public as part of enhanced security checks.

Under the new policy introduced by the Trump administration, applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas, covering international students and exchange visitors, must ensure their social media accounts are visible to consular officers.

A senior U.S. State Department official said the move is aimed at enabling “comprehensive and thorough vetting” of all visa applicants to strengthen national security.

New Tax regime set to begin January 2026 pending presidential approval

A new tax regime based on four key Tax Reform Bills is expected to take effect in January 2026, pending President Bola Tinubu’s assent.

The bills include the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

A six-month window has been proposed for nationwide sensitisation and preparation ahead of the new tax laws coming into force. According to sources, the period will allow the government to engage the public and make necessary implementation arrangements once the harmonised bills are signed.

Tinubu orders security chiefs to arrest killers behind Benue attacks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed military and intelligence agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the recent killings in Benue State.

He expressed concern over the persistent violence and questioned the absence of arrests following the deadly assault on Yelwata community, which claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands.

Tinubu emphasised that the continued bloodshed must be met with a swift and coordinated security response.