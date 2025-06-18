POV: I Lied on my CV | The Gen Z Trend You Can’t Miss

If you’ve seen a TikTok video where someone makes a video with a caption like “ POV: I said I could add attachments” or “ POV: I lied that I could write reports,” and then the next thing you know, they’re physically adding hair extension to their laptop or scribbling random words on paper, then you’ve definitely seen this new Gen Z trend.

The captions are usually one of those confident statements you’d hear in a job interview when asked what you can offer or your skills. However, in this trend, the demonstration of those skills is taken out of context and shows the person taking that statement literally, and very unseriously.

The joke is in the delivery: there’s no big explanation, just straight-up unseriousness.

Some of the most viral captions are “POV: you lied on your resume and now they are asking for feedback”, the demonstration was a woman trying to feed her boss, “POV: you lied you were a microsoft expert, now they asked you to share your screen” the demonstration was a woman trying to divide her TV screen into two.

The sound used for this trend doesn’t help the ridiculousness of the videos. The crying in the sound contributes to the pathetic nature of the situation in a really funny way.

While no one knows who kicked off the trend, Gen Zs have become fully involved in it, considering how much TikTok and Instagram are filled with these videos, and the creativity is top-tier because you may think it’s just a random captioned video, until you see a caption and demonstration you never thought anybody would think of.

The best part? These clips are not just funny, they are relatable because almost everyone can point to that one thing on their CV that they may have lied about. Gen Z just found the perfect way to laugh about it and make it less serious than it could actually be.

Although this trend is more of a hyperbole, it just goes on to show that Gen Z can turn anything into a joke.