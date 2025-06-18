Top 10 Instagram-Worthy Places to Visit in Lagos

If you’re looking to refresh your feed or create some reel-worthy content, here are ten Instagram-worthy places to visit in Lagos.

Whether you’re a content creator or just someone who loves pretty places, Lagos is buzzing with aesthetic spots, from garden cafes to vibrant art spaces, aesthetically pleasing restaurants, and beachside locations.

Art Twentyone

This contemporary art gallery, where minimalism meets African creativity, is located at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island. It has striking artworks based on the exhibition on display during the period of your visit, and stylish designs. It is definitely one of those Instagram-worthy places in Lagos that adds some spice to your feed. It is open from 9 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and is accessible after paying an entry fee of ₦10,000

Zayda

Zayda isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a vibe known for its great lighting and amazing decor. This fine dining spot gives off modern luxury and contemporary design. It is located at Chief Collins Uchidiuno Street and opens daily from 12 noon to 2 am.

Mantra

If you are looking for a serene, Instagram-worthy place in Lagos, then this Pan-Asian-Resto-Lounge is definitely for you. It is located at Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, and it offers a relaxing setting with greenery, fairy lights, and cozy corners that make every angle picture-perfect. Pictures here are limited to your seat or space to avoid inconveniencing other customers present. It is open every day from 12 pm to 1 am.

The Garden

This place is located at 8 Bayo Kuku Street, Ikoyi, and is open from Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm, and on Sunday, 12 pm to 8 pm. For all the plant and garden lovers, this place is a dream. Whether it’s a picnic or just a quiet moment, this is one of the most peaceful aesthetic places in Lagos.

La Campagne Beach Resort

This beach resort is the perfect blend of nature and tradition, making it one of the most unique Instagram-worthy places in Lagos. There’s an entrance fee, and professional photo shoots attract extra charges, so plan ahead. It is located at Ibeju-Lekki and its opening hours are daily, from 8 am to 6 pm (Day Visits). Only mobile phones are allowed for photos. However, professional photo shoots are allowed after paying the required fee.

Z Kitchen

Z Kitchen is that classy yet cozy place you can’t stop thinking about after your first visit. From the interior to the exterior, every corner is photo-worthy. It’s perfect for solo dates, group hangouts, etc, and is no doubt one of the top aesthetic places in Lagos. It is located on Victoria Island and is open every day from 7 am to 10:30 pm.

Lala Bistro

This location is a cozy-resto-bar that offers food and a delightful ambience, all in one. The use of decorated leaves, cute curtains, and great lighting makes it not only an Instagram-worthy place in Lagos but also an experience located in Ikoyi. It is located on Victoria Island and is open every day from 12 pm to 11 pm.

Landmark Upside-down House

The unrealistic positioning of the upside-down house is what makes it an aesthetic place in Lagos. Everything about the house is upside down, from the exterior to the interior. Adding a picture of you in it to your feed will definitely have your followers gagging. It is located on Landmark Boulevard and is open every day from 9 am to 8 pm.

EPAC Studios

You don’t have to be a content creator to seek out beautiful locations to take stunning pictures for the gram. If you are looking for a polished, artistic studio, EPAC Studios is the plug. It’s clean, versatile, and designed for beautiful, aesthetically pleasing pictures and creative work, from shoots to podcasts.

The entry fee is ₦5,000 for Ecobank users and ₦20,000 for non-users, and each session is restricted to 45 minutes only. They are open from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 3 pm on weekends.

Tiffany Amber Cafe

This is one aesthetic place in Lagos you can’t get enough of. The surroundings are natural, classy, and beautiful. It is a perfect location to take the perfect shot for your feed. It is located in Ikoyi and opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm. Discreet photography is permitted, and picture taking is limited to your table to avoid inconveniencing other guests.