Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FCCPC Shuts Down France, Belgium, Italy Visa Centres in Abuja

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FCCPC shuts down France, Belgium, Italy visa centres in Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the visa centres for France, Belgium, and Italy located at Mukhtar El-Yakub House in Abuja’s Central Business District.

The centres, operated by TLS Contact, were shut down on Thursday with support from the police and civil defence corps after staff resisted the operation.

FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Boladale Adeyinka, said the action followed the centre’s failure to acknowledge and respond to a commission letter regarding a consumer complaint.

Court admits DSS report linking Nnamdi Kanu to police killings during #EndSARS

A Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted a Department of State Services (DSS) report allegedly linking Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to the deaths of 186 police officers and the destruction of 164 police stations during the #EndSARS protests.

Justice James Omotoso accepted the report as evidence during the resumed trial on Thursday, June 19.

The document was presented by prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), through the fifth witness, identified only as Mr EEE for security reasons, marking the close of the prosecution’s case.

Telcos recover 95% of ₦180bn USSD debt from banks

The long-running dispute between telecom operators and commercial banks over unpaid USSD fees is nearing resolution, with telecom firms confirming the recovery of 95% of the ₦180 billion owed.

Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), disclosed that only three banks remain indebted, all of which have committed to structured repayment plans.

This marks a major breakthrough in the five-year standoff, which had threatened mobile banking services vital to millions of Nigerians, especially in areas with limited internet access.

Dangote Refinery turns to U.S. amid crude supply shortage

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, says his 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery is increasingly depending on crude oil imports from the United States due to supply challenges in Nigeria.

Between April and July 2025, the refinery is expected to import 17.65 million barrels of crude, with 3.65 million barrels already delivered in the past two months under the federal government’s naira-for-crude policy.

Dangote disclosed this to the Technical Committee of the One-Stop Shop initiative, noting that local crude shortages have forced the refinery to source supplies abroad.

Youths tear down Tinubu’s 2027 campaign posters in Kano

A group of youths in Kano State have torn down campaign posters and a billboard bearing President Bola Tinubu’s image for the 2027 election.

In a viral 20-second video shared on Thursday, the youths were seen ripping the posters amid loud cheers. The incident reportedly took place shortly after a welcome rally for Governor Abba Yusuf, who had just returned from the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The motive behind the action remains unclear, though the video has stirred reactions online.