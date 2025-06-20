This weekend is packed with several amazing events. If you need to unpack the stress for the week, relax, have fun, and have amazing experiences, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Lagos.

La La Le Friday

This event, including karaoke and a games night to ensure you have all the fun you can, will be held on June 20th, from 7 pm, at 270 Herbert Maaulay Way, Yaba. If you want to unwind by having the best fun possible, then this event is a must-try.

Raveoween

Raveween brings to your doorstep one of the most exciting DJ lineups, such as Yanfssss, Nicole, Codename KND, etc, to ensure you have a good time. It will be held on the 20th of June from 9 pm.

Rebirth

At this event, where some of the most entertaining DJs will be present, you’ll have no other option than to dance til you forget how stressful the week was. This event will be held at the Club House from 11 pm to 5 am on the 20th of June.

Shut Down Concert

With some of your favourite artists like Chike, Johnny Drille, Gaise Baba, and MI Abaga present, just as the name implies, it will be a shutdown where you will be serenaded to your satisfaction. You shouldn’t miss being at Livespot Entertarium on the 21st of June from 3 pm.

Sip and Paint

This event, designed to cool your nerves, will take place at Sonic Room Restaurant & Lounge on the 21st of June from 4 pm. It involves drinks, games, music, and a take-home canvas; you shouldn’t miss out on this if you want to have a great time this weekend, especially by expressing your creativity.

World Music Day

Happening live at Bature Brewery, on the 21st of June from & pm, this world music day event with Made Kuti as the headliner will be hosted to give you an exquisite music experience. What better way to relax than to be serenaded on the weekend?

Games Night

An interactive games night and a silent disco experience might be just what you need to keep the weekend worth the relaxation. This event will be held on the 21st of June, at Johnny Rockets, Victoria Island, from 7 pm.

Y2K Party

At this event, youths in Lagos are on a mission to go back in time to party. If this is your vibe, then there should be no reason to miss out on this. It will be held at the Red Bar Lagos, on the 21st of June from 10 pm.

Social Sunday Brunch Party

Uncle Peejay’s kitchen will be hosting a Social Sunday brunch party at Salt & Social, Lekki Phase One, on the 22nd of June from 1 pm to 6 pm. You are sure to have the best time here, with premium entertainment.

Black Culture

This event, which will be held on the 21st of June from 2 pm to 8 pm, has some of the best DJs lined up to spice up the fun. The likes of Blackseid, Damie Damie, Tobi Peter, etc, will be there just for you.