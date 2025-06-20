The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

This weekend’s watchlist is packed with so much action to keep you hooked and excited. If you’d rather relax by seeing a movie or two, this weekend’s watchlist is a must-try.

How to Train Your Dragon

Now showing at Cinemas, a Viking boy, Hiccup, defies tradition and befriends a dragon named Toothless. Together, they navigate their friendship in good and bad times. It was directed by Dean Deblois.

28 Years Later

Directed by Danny Boyle, a small group of rage virus survivors have been lying low on an island. But when one of them heads back to the mainland, he finds out the virus didn’t just mess with the infected; it had changed everything and everyone. This movie is showing only in cinemas across Nigeria

Elio

Elio, who is a daydreamer, gets zapped into space and mistaken for Earth’s ambassador. As a result, he begins to bond with aliens and figure himself out along the way. It was directed by Adrian Molina, Domee Shi, and Madeline Sharafian, and is available to watch in cinemas across Nigeria.

⁠Materialists

A young New York City matchmaker’s love life gets messy when she’s stuck choosing between Mr. Right and her not-so-right ex. This movie is showing at Filmhouse Cinemas across Nigeria and was directed by Celine Song.

⁠The Shadow of Greed

A power struggle that causes more harm than good is explored in this classic drama directed by Akay Mason, and is available in cinemas across Nigeria.

Bride Hard

Directed by Simon West, Sam, who is a great spy but a terrible maid of honour, however, when mercenaries crash the wedding, she springs into action. It is available to watch in cinemas across Nigeria.

The Waterfront

Get on a ride into the life of the Buckley family, who are forced to dabble in illegal activities to preserve their dynasty. This movie was directed by Marcos Siega.

Tastefully Yours

A Chaebol heir who attempts to work at a small restaurant falls in love with the owner of the restaurant. This movie is available on Netflix and is directed by Park Dan-Hee.

Dirty Angels

An all-female commando unit takes on a dangerous mission in Afghanistan and strives to rescue school girls who have been held hostage. It is showing on Prime Video and was directed by Martin Campbell.

After 30

Directed by Omorinsojo Spaine and showing on Prime Video, four women in their 30s navigate their social life, career, and societal expectations.